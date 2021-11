MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV has reported extensively on the significant staffing shortages at the Minneapolis Police Department as officers retire or quit. Now the department is amping up its efforts to bring in new people. A new recruiting class of 22 headlines MPD’s efforts to fill its ranks. “We have a class going on right now, we’ll be opening up more hiring in our CSO application in January,” said Sgt. Keia Boyd. The push for additional officers is urgent. MPD is operating with one-third less officers than the 730 officers allocated by city charter. There are 582 active sworn staff of all ranks working...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO