CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One NFL Star Turned from the Gridiron to Westerns, Even Working with John Ford in 1960

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191W9Q_0cqI4QjY00

Woody Strode played in the NFL, then transitioned to a career in Hollywood. For athletes in today’s world, that’s an impressive resume. However, Strode played for the LA Rams in the 40s and took his first credited role in 1951. That role, in the film The Lion Hunters, was his fourth overall and just one of nearly one hundred film and TV appearances. The United States of that era was like a different world. For some, it was a much harsher world than the one we see today. The fact that Strode was of Black and Indigenous ancestry makes his transition to Hollywood and subsequent success that much more impressive.

Let’s take it back to the beginning of Strode’s career. In 1946, Woody Strode was one of the first four Black men to play in the NFL. He broke this barrier with his teammate Kenny Washington and Cleveland Browns players Bill Willis and Marion Motley. Strode played a single season with the NFL before moving to Canada to play, according to Britannica. However, he took his first uncredited acting role in the 1941 film Sundown in which he played a tribal policeman.

He would go on to appear in some of the most iconic films of American cinema. He was in The Ten Commandments, Spartacus, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance to name a few. That happened largely due to his partnership with director John Ford. The pair met on the set of the Korean War film Pork Chop Hill, according to Hollywood Reporter. Strode made such an impression on the director that Ford gave him the lead role in his next film. Strode played the title role in the 1960 western Sergeant Rutledge.

Woody Strode’s Work with John Ford

Warner Bros. wanted Ford to cast Sidney Poitier in the lead role. However, Ford said he wasn’t “tough” enough to play that role. Instead, he wanted the tall muscular Woody Strode to handle to play the part. In that film, Strode played a U.S. Cavalry sergeant who is falsely accused of murdering a white man and raping his daughter. It was the beginning of a long partnership with Ford. Woody appeared in 7 Women, Two Rode Together, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, all of which were Ford-helmed pictures, according to IMDb.

However, Woody Strode and John Ford didn’t just work together. They were close friends. In fact, when Ford was in his final days, Strode was there. He was Ford’s caregiver and friend. He was present when Ford passed away in 1973.

Woody Strode’s final role was that of Charlie Moonlight in The Quick and the Dead. That film came out in 1995, a year after Strode passed away at the age of 80. He left behind an impressive body of work and a lifetime of shattered barriers.

Comments / 4

PeiHaus
6d ago

Sergeant Rutledge is one of Ford's best and Strode did him proud. Too bad it's not shown as often as his others.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: A Map from 1650 Costs Rick Harrison a Lot

When Pawn Stars shop owner Rick Harrison took a vacation to the U.K., he came home with a map of the U.S. While visiting a fellow pawnshop owner in England, the Sin City celebrity decided to stop by a cartography shop to see if he could add any items to his own collection. Lucky for Harrison, the store had a section full of North American maps, including one from 1650.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler’s Attitude on Landing a Role Are Words To Live By

Happy Days brought Henry Winkler fame one could ever believe was possible as The Fonz. He was a cultural icon in America while starring on the show, but, after starring on the show for a number of years it led to some hard times. It was difficult to shake the character from the actor. He was not just The Fonz, but that is how directors and producers still saw him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Spartacus
Person
John Ford
Person
Woody Strode
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis Calls Colin Kaepernick an 'Imbecile' After Netflix Special

Clay Travis: “Should I give Colin Kaepernick attention or not when it’s clear all he wants is attention, and there’s no real substance behind any of his arguments. This was such a ridiculously stupid argument that I felt like I had to address it. Colin Kaepernick compared going to the NFL combine in an effort to be drafted, to being at a slave auction. This is so transparently absurdly ridiculous. First of all, ALL players – White, Black, Asian, Hispanic, your racial background doesn’t matter at all – all players are treated the exact same. Second, it’s a privilege and an honor to be considered to be drafted in the NFL, and you are in line to make millions of dollars, but if you don’t want to go, it is voluntary. I don’t believe slaves were signing up for multi-million dollar contracts, and I am also quite confident that there was no one being forced to play in the NFL, it’s all voluntary. If you don’t want to do that, you can go find another job. I don’t remember the option of whether you could be a slave or not being a part of this equation. That is insanely stupid and moronic of Colin Kaepernick and his handlers who are doing this Netflix documentary to make that argument. That’s not all, Kaepernick has continued to argue that he wants to play in the NFL and that he’s staying in shape to do so. Well, if that were true, then why would he voluntarily be begging for the opportunity to be a 'slave' again? If the NFL is so barbaric that it is the equivalent of slavery, why is Colin Kaepernick been railing against the NFL, and even suing the NFL to try and get back into the league? It is nonsensical, all of his arguments, none of it makes logical sense at all. I think it’s important to call out stupidity when we see it, and Colin Kaepernick’s arguments, frankly, are stupid, and anyone who is still defending him after watching that clip in his Netflix documentary is so mentally deficient that they can’t be considered legitimate analysts in any way. All of the ‘Blue Checkmark Brigade’ on social media who have been defending Colin Kaepernick, I hope they all watched that clip and realized what an imbecile they have been defending. Remember, Colin Kaepernick said police were modern-day slave catchers, and he wore a Fidel Castro shirt and said that Castro’s Cuba was more free than the United States. This is not a sophisticated person when it comes to the political arguments that he has made. In fact, most of his arguments are flat-out nonsensical.”
NFL
Fox News

Former NFL player tears into Colin Kaepernick for comparing NFL Draft to slavery: ‘Evil, anti-American spirit’

Former NFL player Jack Brewer tore into Colin Kaepernick on Monday after the American activist and former quarterback compared the NFL Draft process to slavery. JACK BREWER: This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world…
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerns#American Football#Gridiron#The Lion Hunters#U S Cavalry
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
Fox News

Ron Howard reveals what role would make him consider acting again, Clint Howard shares best child star memory

Ron Howard and his brother Clint Howard have much to be grateful for as two young child stars who managed to drudge through the perils of Hollywood with minimal scars. The sons of fellow show business staples Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, both brothers managed to earn notoriety for themselves within the industry with Ron, 67, becoming a household name on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days" while Clint, 62, would display his chops in "The Jungle Book" and alongside the punk rock group the Ramones in the 1979 film "Rock ‘n’ Roll High School" among other legacy titles.
CELEBRITIES
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan blast Aaron Rodgers on FOX pregame show

On Sunday, during the FOX pregame show, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan blasted Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for lying about his vaccination status prior to the start of the season. “It would’ve been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest,” Bradshaw...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Titans' Adrian Peterson Turned Down 'Dancing with the Stars' to Pursue NFL Contract

Adrian Peterson reportedly turned down dancing for football. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the running back rejected an offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars in September even though he was not with a team. Peterson wanted to keep his attention on a possible return to the gridiron even though producers would have allowed him to leave the show if a team signed him.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

290K+
Followers
29K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy