Basin Theatre Works and the Permian Playhouse announce upcoming celebration, tickets available now

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre, is coming to the stage November 12 and 13.

This brand-new musical revue features a selection of songs from Broadway shows such as Annie, Rent, Les Misérables, Hairspray, Waitress, and more, as well as a talented cast of local directors and performers. The event will be hosted by The Honorable Sara Kate Billingsley, Gaven Norris and Catherine Daniels.

“The really exciting thing about altogether now is right for the last year we haven’t been altogether, so this is actually a worldwide event through Musical Theater International that we get the opportunity to sing a lot of music, perform a lot of songs and we are inviting the community to come out, help support local theater, here in West Texas.”

This will be the group’s first show since going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are available now, and can be purchased here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.