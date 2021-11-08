Wisconsin man facing drug charges in North Iowa
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A traffic stop for speeding leads to a drug arrest Sunday night. Davon James Conley, 27 of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail...www.kimt.com
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A traffic stop for speeding leads to a drug arrest Sunday night. Davon James Conley, 27 of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail...www.kimt.com
Hmmm 🤔 BLM! I guess no laws broken here? I will give him credit though for not running and for complying without trying to provoke or assault officers!!!
I'm gonna go on a limb and say he doesn't care... need to fear the punishment to stop crime. simple
Prison's have become country clubs, we should be sending the worst of them to North Korea.
Comments / 17