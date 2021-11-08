CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Washington coach Jimmy Lake suspended after getting physical with player in loss to rival Oregon

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington has suspended second-year coach Jimmy Lake for one week following a home loss to rival Oregon that capped an embarrassing week for the program and the embattled coach. Lake, just 7-6 as the coach of the Huskies, shoved and smacked a player in the helmet with a play sheet during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 8

d aging flower child
6d ago

I don't agree with it on the other hand..I'm pretty sure that is what a dad would do in the same situation.

Reply
4
Related
On3.com

Father of five-star Huskies LB Sav'ell Smalls calls for Jimmy Lake's job

After a rough first half against a winless Arizona team, Joseph Butler, father of Washington linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, called for Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake to be fired. “I’m crushed right now watching this debacle!! It’s completely over and I don’t care what you diehard UW fans and alumni say,” Butler said. “Jimmy & Company need to be fired now!!”
COLLEGE SPORTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

UW head football coach Jimmy Lake suspended

SEATTLE — University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game on Monday after an altercation with a player during the first half of Saturday’s game with Oregon. The suspension goes into effect immediately and includes all football-related activities. It will be lifted on Sunday, Nov....
SEATTLE, WA
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Local
Oregon Football
CBS Sports

Oregon president Michael Schill fires back at Washington coach Jimmy Lake prior to Pac-12 North showdown

No. 7 Oregon will face unranked Washington on Saturday night in Seattle in a game that, before the season, looked like it could be one of the biggest games of the Pac-12 season. After all, the Huskies technically won the Pac-12 north last year but were unable to play in the conference championship game due to COVID-19. The Ducks took their place and went on to top USC. The rivalry is big on the field and, since both programs are located in the Pacific Northwest, typically bleeds over into recruiting.
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
Person
Chris Petersen
247Sports

Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew and Jackson Sirmon Talk Following Washington's Loss To Oregon

Here's full audio and selected quotes from Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew, and Jackson Sirmon after Washington fell 26-16 to No. 4 Oregon Saturday night in Seattle. “This was another tough one. I’m proud again of the way our guys fought, we needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter, first quarter and a half, we had a lot of momentum going. If we were able to do anything there offensviely we felt like we could’ve done a lot more. With the turnover, the early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson, unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough. It’s a continuing theme, in our losses and even in our close victories. In all three phases, we didn’t play good enough on offense tonight, we didn’t get enough first downs, we didn’t score enough points, we didn’t run the football, we didn’t throw the football well enough, and didn’t catch the football well enough. That allowed our opponent to sit there and hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations. This loss is going to sting, and after all that we were right there at the end of the game and had a chance to score and tie it up”.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Washington football: 5 potential replacements for Jimmy Lake

Will the Washington Huskies look to move on from Jimmy Lake as they continue to struggle with him guiding the program?. After another frustrating loss for the Washington Huskies, it’s worth wondering how much longer they’ll stick with Jimmy Lake as their head coach. Lake was handed a program that was successful and sustainable and now the Huskies are sitting at 4-5 on the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Husky#Las Vegas Bowl#American Football#Ralphamsden
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Sports
Stanford University
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy