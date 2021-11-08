CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factors to Consider as Sysco (SYY) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYY - Free Report) is likely to display year-over-year growth in the top line, when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $15,765 million, suggesting a rise of 33.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Zacks.com

3 Supermarket Stocks to Watch on Robust Industry Trends

KR - Free Report) Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (. CRRFY - Free Report) well-positioned. The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry includes supermarket retailers, which offer grocery, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, electronics, stationery, automotive accessories, hardware and paint, sporting goods, fabrics and crafts, entertainment products, home furnishings and much more. Players in this industry operate through various formats such as supermarkets, multi-department stores, retail stores, discount stores, supercenters, hypermarkets and warehouse clubs. Nevertheless, food retail accounts for a chunk of their business. The industry has undergone a significant transformation over the years, with e-commerce playing a strong role. Given consumers’ rising preference for online shopping, industry participants have been enhancing pickup and delivery services as well as offering easy payment options.
Zacks.com

Flowers Foods (FLO) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2021 View

FLO - Free Report) announced third-quarter 2021 results wherein both the top and the bottom line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. FLO continued witnessing market share gains for its key brands. Also, non-retail business is steadily recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. Efforts with respect to innovation and marketing coupled with strength in brands are driving the results.
Zacks.com

Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Improves

ALC - Free Report) delivered core earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for the third quarter of 2021, marking a 38.5% surge from the year-ago figure. The figure also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. Alcon’s “core” results are based on non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures. Third-quarter...
Zacks.com

CNH Industrial (CNHI) Up 2.7% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat

CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) announced third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. The company’s comprehensive beat and improved year-over-year performance have pushed the stock 2.7% higher since then. CNH Industrial posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, increasing from 11 cents...
Zacks.com

Is a Surprise Coming for Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) This Earnings Season?

OPEN - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Opendoor Technologies is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for OPEN in this report.
Zacks.com

Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Loses 2.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

SRDX - Free Report) declined 2.2% on Nov 11, following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of 10 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents per share. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com

How Will Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Fare This Earnings Season?

GRIN - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 17, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised 2.98% upward over the past 60 days to $2.09. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $117.33 million. Given this backdrop,...
Zacks.com

Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up

TGI - Free Report) declined 1.7% to $22.56 on Nov 11, since the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Triumph Group reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2021) adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 42.9%. The bottom line marked a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents per share.
Zacks.com

Solar ETFs Shining on Solid Q3 Earnings

TAN - Free Report) has risen about 14.8% in a month. Of the 60% of solar companies that have reported so far, 50% came up with an earnings beat. Additionally, the 26th Conference of Parties at Glasgow added to the strength. This summit aims to lower emissions of greenhouse gas and tackle global warming (read: 4 Top-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week).
Zacks.com

Cheniere Partners (CQP) Marginally Up Since Q3 Earnings Beat

CQP - Free Report) units have marginally increased since it reported strong third-quarter results on Nov 4. The partnership has increased quarterly cash distribution from 66.50 cents per unit to 68 cents. The distribution hike signals its operational strength to investors. It reported third-quarter 2021 earnings per unit of 69...
Zacks.com

ArcelorMittal's (MT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

MT - Free Report) recorded profits of $4,621 million or $4.17 per share in the third quarter of 2021 against a loss of $261 million or 21 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings were $4.27 a share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17. The steel giant benefited from a strong pricing environment in the third quarter that led to the highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.
Zacks.com

Euroseas's (ESEA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ESEA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at $1.52 per share in the past 60 days. The company has a negative earnings surprise of 83.7% (surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missing thrice).
Zacks.com

Wendy's (WEN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

WEN - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the third straight quarter. President and CEO Todd Penegor, said, “We continued to grow our breakfast business, digital sales accelerated,...
Zacks.com

Cactus (WHD) Stocks Dips 3.9% Since Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

WHD - Free Report) shares have declined 3.9% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 3. Increasing costs and expenses are holding the company back from reaching its potential profitability gains, which concerns investors. Cactus reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate....
Zacks.com

Energizer (ENR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up on Auto Care

ENR - Free Report) posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year as well as surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust performance in the auto care business supported the quarterly outcome. The battery segment was dismal due to a tough year-over-year...
Zacks.com

PayPal Plunges on Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus

PYPL - Free Report) shares fell 10.5% on Nov 9 on mixed earnings and weak forward guidance. The company came up with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.07 per share a year ago. This technology...
Zacks.com

National Vision (EYE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Fall

EYE - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents for the third quarter of 2021 against the loss of 54 cents per share a year ago. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like asset...
Zacks.com

Suncor Energy (SU) Up 9.5% Despite Missing on Q3 Earnings

SU - Free Report) have risen 9.5% since third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Oct 27. Despite the company’s lower-than-anticipated earnings and revenue results, its stock has continued to rise. This was possibly as a result of the firm’s expectation to generate $450 million of additional annual cash flow by 2021, primarily through margin enhancements, such as the debottlenecking of the Firebag and Edmonton, trading efficiencies, lower reclamation expense and linking pipelines.
Zacks.com

PDC Energy (PDCE) Shares Gain Since Posting Q3 Earnings Beat

PDCE - Free Report) has gained 6.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 3. The company managed to score top and bottom-line beats. PDC Energy reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, comfortably ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The company had reported a profit of $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to better-than-anticipated production volumes and higher commodity prices. Precisely, the Colorado-focused company’s output of 18,764 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18,217 MBoe.
Zacks.com

What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q3 Earnings?

ZIM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 17, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at $9.20 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $2.67 billion. Against this backdrop,...
