NEW YORK — For some parents, an appointment to get their child a COVID-19 vaccine was the hottest ticket in town Wednesday morning. "It was kind of like in the spring, when you were looking for adult vaccinations and it was like, oh, there's one, you know, after school on Monday,” said Caolan Madden, a Brooklyn mother of two. "But then you click on it and it's gone, and then when you log back in different ones seem to have popped up."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO