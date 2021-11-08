CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 ACC 2-Minute Drill: Week 10

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 weeks into the college football season, the competition...

watchstadium.com

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
Keionte Scott, nation's top-ranked JUCO corner, names top five

Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal violated 'code of sportsmanship'

The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
ACC Power Rankings: Week 10

We are getting down towards the end of the regular season and the ACC is now officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff discussion. Six teams still have shots to realistically go to Charlotte and play on the championship game, so for Canes fans many of these games become must watch.
Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
