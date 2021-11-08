2021 ACC 2-Minute Drill: Week 10

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Unfortunately it’s the end of Caleb Kelly’s football career at Oklahoma. After a tough 27-14 loss on Saturday to the Baylor Bears, the Sooners’ senior linebacker announced it was the last team he’ll be able to suit up in the Crimson & Cream. “Well looks like I’ve played my last...
Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
One of the best recruits in the 2022 class is back on the open market. Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit is now re-considering all of his options. The No....
We are getting down towards the end of the regular season and the ACC is now officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff discussion. Six teams still have shots to realistically go to Charlotte and play on the championship game, so for Canes fans many of these games become must watch.
Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
Comments / 0