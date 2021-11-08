State Farm on Aaron Rodgers' vaccine comments: 'We respect his right to have his own personal point of view'

In a lengthy "BONKERS" interview on The Pat McAfee Show -- his first since testing positive for COVID-19, keeping him out of Sunday's marquee matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs -- the reigning NFL MVP used a slew of anti-vaccine talking points. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there,” Rodgers said. As Rolling Stone's Daniel Kreps notes, Rodgers then rattled off a Bingo card’s worth of anti-vaccine catchphrases: Ivermectin, “politicized,” “my own research,” a Martin Luther King. Jr quote taken out of context (“You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules”), “monoclonals,” “sterility,” and more. Meanwhile, many Jeopardy! fans expressed appreciation that Rodgers, who guest-hosted earlier this year, wasn't picked as permanent host. "Dr. Oz: I’m the only peddler of pseudoscience to ever guest host Jeopardy!" tweeted Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer. "Aaron Rodgers: Hold on a minute playa."

