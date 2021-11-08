CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This Is Why Medical Marijuana Is Used To Treat Glaucoma

By Alexa Sooter
Health Digest
Health Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glaucoma results in increased pressure inside the eye and causes damage to the optic nerve. Can medical marijuana be a viable...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Medical marijuana makes perfect sense for seniors | Letters

Physical pain is a natural part of growing older. My pre-geriatric pain is addressed in healthy ways: acupuncture, chiropractic maintenance, yoga, salt floats, hydrotherapy salt baths and daily exercise. While (legal) oral meds may be helpful, I’ve found healthier choices l just listed are better in the long run. However chronic pain is a category all its own. As one who endured such pain myself, I am thankful there are safe meds to help folks live as normally as possible despite the torture of chronic pain.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Smith: Make medical marijuana affordable to low-income patients

Stuart B. Smith is co-director of Cannabis Advocacy for the U.S. Pain Foundation. He lives in North Scituate. Well over a decade ago, the Rhode Island General Assembly passed groundbreaking legislation allowing for the legal cultivation, marketing, and consumption of marijuana. A number of specific medical conditions were designated as the basis for eligibility to utilize this program. This new law was authored by the late Rep. Thomas Slater. He would spend the last few years of his political life promoting this legislation and shepherding it through the political system, often in the face of considerable opposition.
SCITUATE, RI
theintelligencer.com

Opinion: Time to change the status of medical marijuana

Given the shortage of physicians providing primary care, APRNs should be given equal prescribing capability in all facets of drug distribution. Come 2022, it will be nearly 10 years since Connecticut has legalized the use of medical marijuana for patients with qualifying conditions. During this time, health care providers, both physicians and APRNs, have certified patients eligible for palliative use of medical marijuana. In acute care settings, Dronabinol, a synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol, has proven useful in improving appetite for patients with poor oral intake.
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychreg.org

Why Suboxone Can Be the Best Choice of Medication for Treating Opioid Addiction

Many rehabilitation centres that offer substance and alcohol abuse treatment by following the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) are actually Suboxone clinics, the name derived from the medicine used for the treatment. Anyone who suffers from opioid addiction and seeks treatment to come out from the vicious cycle of addiction would indeed search for a Suboxone clinic near me. When people become too much dependent on opioids and cannot think of living without them, they desperately look for help from some rehabilitation centre that carries out the treatment for addiction by combining prescription medicine and behavioural therapy and helping them recover from opioid addiction.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Eye Doctor#Blindness#Glaucoma#Hispanic#Latino#African Americans
thefreshtoast.com

Why Your Marijuana Tolerance Break Isn’t Working

The amount of time you allow for your T-break is important, but how you spend that time away from THC can also affect the effectiveness of your respite. Tolerance breaks, often referred to as T-breaks, are a great way to reset your body and reawaken the long-forgotten feeling you had when you first started using cannabis. If you use marijuana regularly, its effects can alter and weaken over time. When you need more and more weed to feel the same effects, you might be one of many cannabis users who could benefit from a T-break.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychologytoday.com

The Drug That Runs This Country

A psychoactive drug is a substance that affects one’s mental processes. Non-prescribed and over-the-counter substances can also be psychoactive drugs. It’s transacted at truck stops. Law firm conference rooms. Mom-and-pop donut shops in the presence of complicit police officers. Over ninety percent of American adults score some every day. It’s become so commonplace, people rarely speak about it. They don’t consider it shameful at all. And yet, it’s a psychoactive drug that stimulates the same part of the central nervous system that cocaine and methamphetamine do.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
848
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy