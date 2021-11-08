CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How Pay Illinois Tollway Invoices With Only Payment System Still ‘Unavailable'

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Tollway's online payment system for invoices remained "unavailable" Monday after the agency confirmed the system was down last week, so how can drivers pay their invoices?. In...

Yakima Herald Republic

5 Bill Pay Services — Plus Other Options for Automating Bill Payments

Staying on top of all your monthly bills takes more than just having enough money in your bank account. You also need the organizational skills so everything is paid on time. No one wants to get hit with a late fee — or worse, have their service turned off or cancelled — because they forgot to pay a bill on time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chicago Defender

Get My Payment Illinois Coalition Helps Illinoisans During the Pandemic

Since the beginning of 2020, we have lived through the Covid-19 pandemic, which swept across the United States and the world and is responsible for the deaths of over 760,000 people nationwide and over 5 million people worldwide. In the midst of this experience, many lost jobs, and families were faced with the responsibility of ensuring children attended school virtually. Lost wages meant families were also faced with the inability to support their families, pay mortgages and rent, and keep food in their cabinets. In response to the pandemic, the federal government implemented a plan to distribute Economic Impact Payments (EIP), also known as stimulus checks. These funds were provided in an effort to help ease the impact of lost employment which created economic hardships for many people across the nation. In addition to the Economic Impact Payments, this year, nearly every family with children was eligible to receive the Advance Childcare Tax Credit (ACTC), including families that were previously ineligible to receive the credit.
ILLINOIS STATE
aithority.com

CFPB Orders Tech Giants to Turn Over Information on their Payment System Plans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a series of orders to collect information on the business practices of large technology companies operating payments systems in the United States. The information will help the CFPB better understand how these firms use personal payments data and manage data access to users so the Bureau can ensure adequate consumer protection.
TECHNOLOGY
State
Illinois State
FingerLakes1.com

Billions of dollars available for Americans still struggling without fourth stimulus check, but states aren’t paying residents. How much are you owed?

Many states were given financial aid following the pandemic disrupting and upending people’s lives. Many may not see that money though. A lot of governors in states decided to reroute that money to different needs within the state instead of giving it to residents in the form of checks like some states chose to do.
POLITICS
BBC

State pension payments still delayed for thousands

Thousands of newly-retired people are still yet to receive their first state pension payments after a deadline for backlogs in payments to be cleared. Most delayed pensions to people who have just turned 66 are now being paid following a catch-up exercise by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
PERSONAL FINANCE
ourquadcities.com

Reopening of Illinois Rental Payment Program delayed a month

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced the reopening of its Rental Payment Program has been pushed back by a month. Originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, the housing authority will now begin accepting new applications Monday, Dec. 6, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9., at IllinoisHousingHelp.org. The IDHA...
HOUSE RENT
whbl.com

Google plans to allow third party payments systems in S.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) -Alphabet’s Google said on Thursday it plans to allow third party payments systems in South Korea in order to comply with the country’s new law, which bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems. Google’s announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission’s...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Conotoxia Pay offers payment link as a solution for ecommerce

Poland-based payment service provider Conotoxia Pay has launched a payment link service for online shops to generate one-time payments for their customers. Ecommerce owners, taking advantage of the Conotoxia Pay system, can send customers a link via any messenger, email or any other form of electronic contact. The link, with a set expiry date, directs the buyer to the payment processing. Online store customers using Conotoxia Pay have an array of currencies at hand, in addition to the EUR, users can pay in 27 other currencies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
dakotastudent.com

The New QuiKPAY Payment System at UND

The new QuikPAY system, replacing the TouchNet system, makes it easier and faster to view and pay your ebills, and users will still access the QuikPAY system through Campus Connection like the TouchNet system. First, you will login into your Campus Connection account with your NDUS identifier login. From there...
COLLEGES
New Haven Register

How to Select the Right Payment Gateway and Payment Processor for Your Ecommerce Business

Online shopping is set for a bumper holiday season in 2021. Worldwide, ecommerce sales surpassed $4.2 trillion in 2020, according to Statista, and further growth is forecasted through the rest of the year. Of course, one of the most important attributes of a successful ecommerce business is a reliable payment gateway and payment processor, as a company is, quite literally, only worth as much as the choices it makes in this realm.
INTERNET
MedCity News

Survey: These are the risk-based payment models health systems are pursuing

After the Covid-19 pandemic put several procedures on hold, health systems are looking to diversify into risk-based payment models next year. The majority of them are looking to enter Medicare Advantage models, according to a survey of more than 100 provider CFOs and managed care executives. The survey, conducted by...
HEALTH
Customer Service
SlashGear

WhatsApp might soon use Meta’s consolidated Novi payment system

When Facebook announced it would be called Meta forevermore (or at least until the next rebranding), it wasn’t just renaming the company. It was also broadcasting its bigger and somewhat more worrying ambitions to take over the world through a metaverse platform. It did also announce that it would unify some of its brands, especially those revolving around its money-related services under Novi. Now the effects of those changes might be coming soon to WhatsApp, and it could have some repercussions for the messaging service’s users.
INTERNET
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

