CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Espresso picked to promote celebrity-backed subscription meal venture

By Sara Nelson
prweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoutique agency Espresso was approached directly by My Supper Hero co-founder Jamie Barber and is tasked with launching the brand and the business story, as well as a strategic influencer programme to kickstart the business and create brand awareness. Award-winning restauranteur Barber loves to cook...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

MVM feeds families at Turkey Takeaway: Where to pick up your meal

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Meals is hosting its Second Annual Turkey Takeaway event for families in need. According to Miami Valley Meals, this event is sponsored by the Dayton holiday tradition, The Feast of Giving. The Feast of Giving has been unable to gather for two years due to the pandemic, the release […]
DAYTON, OH
prweek.com

French/West/Vaughan acquires lifestyle, influencer shop Big Picture PR

SAN FRANCISCO: French/West/Vaughan has taken an equity stake in Big Picture PR, a San Francisco-based consumer lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency. Big Picture PR's eight employees represent clients in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty, consumer and retail industries, including Brilliant Earth, Wet Seal and Lunar Design. BPPR founder Amy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Spend $20, get $15 back with this American Express small business promotion

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Eligibility is limited for the Amex offers mentioned below. Enrollment is required in the Amex Offers section of your account before redeeming. American Express has been encouraging consumers to spend at small businesses for over a decade,...
SMALL BUSINESS
prweek.com

Bolthouse Farms selects The Many as advertising AOR; Finn Partners wins PR

Natural food product distributor Bolthouse Farms has selected The Many and Finn Partners as its advertising and PR agencies of record, respectively, the company said Thursday. The Many, which started working on the account on November 1, will lead consumer marketing strategy and execution for the Bolthouse Farms and Wunderoots brands, with the first campaigns set to launch in Spring 2022. Liz Mowinski, group brand director at The Many will oversee the account.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espresso#Food Drink
prweek.com

Prosek Partners promotes Neil Goklani to partner

NEW YORK: Prosek Partners has promoted Neil Goklani to partner after three years building the firm's integrated marketing practice. Goklani's promotion is part of Prosek’s vision of building an integrated offering as the financial services and b-to-b sectors mature in their marketing needs, according to Jennifer Prosek, founder and managing partner at Prosek Partners.
BUSINESS
tigersroar.com

A Family Meal Worth Celebrating

(Culinary.net) When you are hungry and searching for something filling, juicy and rich, turning to your pantry for on-hand ingredients can make dinner a breeze. Dodge snack cravings and avoid the temptation to swing by the drive-thru; instead, you can have a homemade meal ready in a matter of minutes by putting your skillet to work.
RECIPES
kamcity.com

Nisa Brings Back £5 Frozen Meal Deal

Nisa has brought back its £5 freezer-filling deal for November to appeal to shoppers budgeting ahead of the festive period. The convenience group is now offering Birds Eye Chicken Dippers 22pk, a Goodfella’s Garlic Bread 218g, McCain Crispy French Fries 750g, Co-op Battered Onion Rings 454g and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Tub 480ml, all for £5; a saving of £8.42 off the RRP.
FOOD & DRINKS
prweek.com

Frictionless shopping: YouTube launches shoppable live streams for the holidays

YouTube is kicking off the holiday shopping season with the Holiday Stream and Shop, a week’s worth of shoppable live streams from November 12 to 22. The event will feature YouTube creators showing off new products and offering exclusive discounts. The Merrell Twins will kick start the week by presenting products on their wish list, including items from partners Walmart, Samsung and Verizon. Other participating creators include Patrick Starrr, Jackie Aina, Manny MUA, MrBeast, Gordon Ramsay and Donut Media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eatinseattle.com

Shoreline CaliBurger Celebrates Opening with Golden Ticket Promotion and Free Fries

This weekend, hamburger lovers in the Seattle area will have the opportunity to win one of 100 Golden Tickets giving winners free burgers for a year, one per week, all part of grand-opening celebrations at the region’s newest CaliBurger located in Shoreline, WA., the latest addition to Santa Monica, Calif.-based burger chain. All guests on November 11 and 12 will be able to enjoy free fries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SHORELINE, WA
TheDailyBeast

MoviePass Co-Founder Buys Back Bankrupt Subscription Service

More than two years after its implosion, the movie theater ticket subscription service MoviePass may be back from the dead in a matter of months, Insider reported Thursday. One of the ill-fated company’s co-founders, Stacy Spikes, successfully bought back the bankrupt company earlier this week. “I can confirm that we acquired MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday,” Spikes said in a statement to Insider. “We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon.” He added he hopes to relaunch the service sometime next year. Spikes, who was reportedly fired in 2018 after raising concerns about MoviePass’ rapid downward trajectory, would not disclose the amount he’d bid in order to get the company back. He did, however, tell Insider the amount was lower than $250,000. Spikes added he hopes to relaunch the service sometime next year. MoviePass was founded in 2011, but catapulted to unbridled popularity in the summer of 2017 just before it dropped its unlimited-ticket subscription fee to an unsustainable $10 per month. Lower than the price of a single movie ticket in certain areas, the fee meant that the company was losing money on every customer.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

eBay appoints agency to lead on multicultural comms

The appointment of Coldr by eBay UK follows a three-way competitive pitch process in September. The agency's brief is to deliver strategic comms and embed community partnerships as the online retailer looks to expand its multimillion-pound eBay for Change programme. Launched earlier this year, eBay for Change aims to create...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Clarity names Edelman and Omnicom alumnus as Benelux MD

Thomas Cordes (pictured) will sit on Clarity’s European leadership team, following the acquisition in September last year of Yellow Communications, now known as Clarity Amsterdam. It now serves as Clarity’s first owned office in continental Europe, and counts Citrix, Zoom, Solvinity and Boomi among its clients. Cordes will be based...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

PrettyGreen wins Blueprint diversity mark

Agencies can receive the mark by signing up to a series of commitments aimed at encouraging diversity. The Blueprint found PrettyGreen – the fifth to receive full status since the scheme launched in June 2020 – had overhauled many elements of its work, practices and procedures, and culture since spring last year.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Horizon Celebrates $200M Venture Fund Launch

Like the first fund, this new one focuses on fintech and corporate software, which the company said are some of the fastest growing segments in venture capital. Fintech venture investment volume in 1Q21 was $98 billion, more than double 2020’s first quarter. Gartner forecasts corporate software spending to grow by $70 billion next year to $699 billion.
MARKETS
JustLuxe.com

Celebrity Chefs Share Favorite Holiday Meal Recipes

While many people have family favorite holiday recipes that they turn to each year, there are others who want to try something new. Whether they are adding it to their traditional dishes or creating a new holiday dining experience, it’s something people can have fun with. Having tried-and-true family recipes that are easy and pleasing is the key to pulling it off.
RECIPES
Charleston City Paper

These 4 Charleston establishments are putting nuance back into the espresso martini

 G one are the days when espresso martinis were simply a boozy pick-me-up — at least at Babas on Cannon, Vintage Lounge, High Cotton and forthcoming Bodega. At Babas, owner Edward Crouse and his team are whipping up an espresso martini that takes 12 hours to make, while Vintage Lounge owner Nathan Wheeler says high quality espresso and Sicilian amaro are the key to his joint’s off-menu martini. In fact, the two owners did an espresso martini competition last year to see whose reigned supreme.
CHARLESTON, SC
QSR magazine

Portillo’s Unveils Meal Options for Every Holiday Celebration

Portillo’s is aiming to bring families together, both near and far, with affordable and convenient meal options for every type of holiday celebration. Whether gathering with your chosen family for the annual “Friendsgiving” feast or around the dinner table for a long overdue in-person dinner with parents and siblings, Portillo’s has you covered this holiday season with complete meal solutions that bring Chicago-style street food and flair to the table.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy