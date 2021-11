There isn't a better way for a team to begin any game, let alone a championship game, then by taking the opening kickoff all the way back for the touchdown. That is what UPrep's John Gillam Jr, did on Friday night to give his team the early lead and the Griffins never looked back in beating Brighton for the Section V title. We give Gillam and UPrep the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.

BRIGHTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO