CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CMA to host ASL Family Day with the Georgia Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 6 days ago

Interpreters from the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be onsite at the Science Bar and Innovation Station to celebrate ASL Family Day. Storytellers will also share ASL story times on stage.

CMA On Stage

ASL Storytime

Session A: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. / Session B: 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Science Bar

Kids will create their own scribbling robots! There will be an ASL interpreter in this space.

Session A: 9:45 a.m. / Session B 1:45 p.m.

Art Studio
Families are invited to get creative with colorful arts and crafts!

Session B: opens at 1:45 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYG6m_0cqHy1p600
Children's Museum of Atlanta

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Pet Photos with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 4 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Santa will be in Highline Park to take free, festive photos with Atlanta’s four-legged friends. There will even be a special appearance from the Grinch. A professional photographer will be onsite to make sure pet parents get the perfect portrait.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Broadway in Atlanta offers discounted college students rush tickets for Fiddler on the Roof at the Fox Theatre, Nov 9-14

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $30 Student Rush Ticket for the Atlanta engagement of Fiddler on the Roof, playing the Fox Theatre, Nov. 9-14 as part of the 40th anniversary season. Students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta hosts multicultural holiday fun with November programming

Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates gratitude as it announces a full month of education and excitement this November! With Thanksgiving activities like gratitude journaling and celebratory dance parties, kids will have the opportunity to learn about several cultural holidays, while enjoying all the Museum has to offer. In addition to these holiday happenings, families are also invited to a special American Sign Language (ASL) Family Day, hosted by Children’s Museum of Atlanta and Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Limited-time “Fiddler on the Roof” inspired drinks to be featured at The General Muir

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has teamed up with The General Muir to celebrate the arrival of Fiddler on the Roof at the Fox Theatre as part of Broadway in Atlanta’s 40th anniversary season. With Jewish roots of its own, The General Muir will be whipping up two limited-time drinks inspired by the show. The delicious day-and-night drinks will be available at both of their locations through Nov. 14. Tickets are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta News

CMA brings back Sockefeller Plaza

Family favorite, Sockefeller Plaza is returning for guests to grab their favorite pair of socks and skate at the 200-square-foot skating rink. The rink is configured to allow for socially-distanced, sock-footed fun! Complete with lights and decor, this whole family will get into the holiday spirit.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Family Day#Asl#Arts And Crafts
Atlanta News

The Battery Atlanta to host Santa Photos

Santa Claus is coming to town! The Man in the Red Suit will make his annual appearance at The Battery Atlanta to accept children’s letters and pose for pictures. Families can also stop by for special events, including Santa Paws nights and Sensitive Santa mornings. For more information for all types of photo sessions offered, please visit batteryatl.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

The Battery Atlanta kicks off holiday happenings for the whole family in November

Throughout November, The Battery Atlanta will provide a wide variety of festive activities, deals and entertainment to gear up for the holiday season! Seasonal events include Santa Photos and the Xfinity Movie Series. Guests can indulge themselves with specials from local eateries, including Margarita Mondays at El Super Pan and Wing Crush Wednesdays at Terrapin Taproom, or enjoy a meal from newly opened EATaliano. The Coca-Cola Roxy will also feature a lineup of live music and events.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

CMA to host Livin' La Vida Okra - Farm to School

Families will be treated to readings from Kat Zhang’s “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon” during Read for the Record, which brings together millions of adults and children around the world each year to read the same book on the same day in order to raise awareness about the critical importance of early literacy and access to high-quality books. In addition, the day will feature spook-tacular Halloween art and science experiments.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Atlanta News

Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure Opens in Atlanta Nov. 19

Imagine Exhibitions brings a dinosaur-filled indoor experience to the Atlanta metro-area for local families and visitors to get up-close-and-personal with larger-than-life replicas of the most fascinating, fan-favorite prehistoric inhabitants! Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure opens Nov.19, 2021 in Alpharetta’s North Point Mall.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

The Atlanta Fair announces new special pricing for fall!

Welcome back to the fair!TheAtlanta Fair invites Atlantans to enjoy some fall fair fun through Nov. 7, 2021. Fairgoers will be able to take in all of the excitement of the Midway: from classic carnival games and mouth-watering fair food to rip-roaring thrill rides and gentler attractions for the youngest members of the family.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Bellyard welcomes families for festive Santa Brunch, Dec. 18-19

Santa is planning a stop this season at Bellyard, West Midtown Atlanta! The Tribute Portfolio Hotel invites Atlantans and visiting guests to partake in holiday festive fun with the man in the red suit at its Santa Brunch on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day. The hotel’s third-floor craft cocktail bar and American tavern-inspired restaurant, Drawbar, will offer guests a brunch menu, entertaining live music and professional photos with Santa.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

The Atlanta Fair Hosts World Series Watch Party

The Atlanta Braves are going to the World Series and TheAtlanta Fair is celebrating all week with the World Series Watch Party beginning Oct. 26! Attendees are invited to a night of thrills and excitement as The Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the World Series. Each game of the series will be played on Lady Houdini’s big screen for all guests to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Phoenix to host Arizona Fall Fest, Oct. 29-31

Tanger Outlets Phoenix will celebrate all things fall with the Arizona Fall Fest, from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31. In partnership with the Arizona Events Group, the open-air outlet destination will host a wide range of seasonal activities, including retail and food vendors, an organic pumpkin farm stand, hot air balloon glows and tether rides, inflatables, holiday themed competitions, barbeque, beer gardens and more!
PHOENIX, AZ
Atlanta News

Planet Fitness to bring “Judgement Free Zone” to Lithonia this fall

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced plans to open its new club in Lithonia, located at 6152 Covington Highway. The 20,000-square-foot location is set to open mid-November and will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers and more. Members can join online during the club’s Pre-Grand Opening Sale for only $1 down and $10 a month, or they can visit the presale office trailer, located in the parking lot of the new location, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4p.m. This special offer expires Nov. 12.
LITHONIA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Houston Announces 2021 TangerKIDS Grant Recipients

Tanger Outlets Houston today announced the recipients of the 2021 TangerKIDS Grants as Hughes Road Elementary, San Leon Elementary, and Friendswood High School. The grant program provides funding for schools in the community to further support the education and future of the local youth. Since 1996, Tanger Outlets through the TangerKIDS Grants have funded notable projects, programs and equipment for schools nationwide.
CHARITIES
Atlanta News

The Atlanta Fair Presents a Magical Time featuring Lady Houdini

TheAtlanta Fair has rolled back into town through Nov. 7, 2021, offering locals and visitors a variety of thrilling entertainment that now includes weekend shows with escape artist Kristen Johnson, known as Lady Houdini! Johnson is the world’s premier female escape artist and is a recognized performer throughout the country. An incredibly versatile magician, escape artist and entertainer, she is known for her fearlessness and personalized takes on classic tricks. Her greatest achievement to date is breaking Henry Houdini’s record for most Water Torture Cell escapes ever performed -- with over 1,000 escapes! Fair guests can experience her jaw-dropping act every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 6.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
966
Followers
385
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy