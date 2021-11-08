CMA to host ASL Family Day with the Georgia Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Interpreters from the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be onsite at the Science Bar and Innovation Station to celebrate ASL Family Day. Storytellers will also share ASL story times on stage.
CMA On Stage
ASL Storytime
Session A: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. / Session B: 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Science Bar
Kids will create their own scribbling robots! There will be an ASL interpreter in this space.
Session A: 9:45 a.m. / Session B 1:45 p.m.
Art Studio
Families are invited to get creative with colorful arts and crafts!
Session B: opens at 1:45 p.m.
