CMA to host ASL Family Day with the Georgia Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Interpreters from the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be onsite at the Science Bar and Innovation Station to celebrate ASL Family Day. Storytellers will also share ASL story times on stage.

CMA On Stage

ASL Storytime

Session A: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. / Session B: 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Science Bar

Kids will create their own scribbling robots! There will be an ASL interpreter in this space.

Session A: 9:45 a.m. / Session B 1:45 p.m.

Art Studio

Families are invited to get creative with colorful arts and crafts!

Session B: opens at 1:45 p.m.