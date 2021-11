Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is taking some heat for grabbing Panthers defender Brian Burns' ankle in the midst of their Week 9 matchup. The Panthers pass-rusher had strip-sacked Jones and when the young quarterback rolled over, he grabbed Burns' leg seemingly to keep him from getting to the loose ball. As Jones clung on to Burns, his leg was twisted and he suffered an ankle injury that now has him sitting out Wednesday's practice leading into Week 10.

