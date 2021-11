The official Elden Ring Twitter account tweeted earlier today revealing the upcoming classes available to choose from for the Closed Network Test. Based on past From Software games, the Warrior role is probably an all rounder class that uses a classic sword and shield. The Enchanted Knight role seems to be a magic heavy mage build that wields a sorceress staff. The Prophet’s role is mostly likely a caster of miracles, being able to perform heals and holy magic. The Champion role looks like a brute class focused heavily on two-handed weapons such as the greatsword or axe. Lastly, we have the Bloody Wolf, which is very reminiscent of Artorias the Abysswalker, one of the four knights of Gwyn in the first Dark Souls. The Bloody Wolf is likely a nimble assassin with light armor so that it can dodge roll efficiently.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO