With a wink, judge fights 'tyranny' of Elf on the Shelf

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Santa may have fewer eyes in homes...

www.thederrick.com

Keene Sentinel

A Georgia judge 'banished' the Elf on a Shelf

In a scathing decision last week, a Georgia judge ordered a ban that could hurt children’s chances of making Santa’s nice list this Christmas: The Elf on the Shelf is forbidden in Cobb County. The elves, Robert D. Leonard II wrote, “represent a distraction to school students and a risk...
