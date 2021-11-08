With a wink, judge fights 'tyranny' of Elf on the Shelf

In a scathing decision last week, a Georgia judge ordered a ban that could hurt children’s chances of making Santa’s nice list this Christmas: The Elf on the Shelf is forbidden in Cobb County. The elves, Robert D. Leonard II wrote, “represent a distraction to school students and a risk...
As the holiday season fast approaches, a Georgia judge has gifted jurists some unconventional holiday humor in the form of a mock court order. Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Robert D. Leonard II took to Twitter to poke fun at Elf on the Shelf, a holiday tradition aimed at encouraging children to behave by having guardians relocate a toy elf, alleged to be Santa’s watchman, throughout the house in the days leading up to Christmas.
A grand jury indicted Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. The news broke as Bannon was hosting his daily "War Room" show. Video of Bannon showed an MSNBC headline on a TV behind him, which he seemed not to notice. Steve Bannon, the former White...
Multiple Jan. 6 defendants were taken out of their cells on stretchers on Thursday, according to a court filing. The situation started when one of the defendants refused to wear a mask, family members of Kelly Meggs, who is being held in the D.C. Jail, told Meggs lawyer. Prison guards...
The Department of Justice executed an early-morning raid last week on journalist James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, a publication known for hidden-camera sting operations and whistleblower-based reports. The raid was in response to an investigation into the alleged theft of a diary belonging to Biden’s daughter Ashley, and raised concerns about the Biden administration adhering to the constitutional right to a free press.
