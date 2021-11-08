CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted By FBI For Capitol Riot Reportedly Seeks Political Asylum In Belarus

By Téa Kvetenadze
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A California man wanted by the FBI for his alleged participation in the January 6 riot at the Capitol is reportedly seeking asylum in Belarus — which has been dubbed “Europe’s last dictatorship” and does not have an extradition treaty with the United States. Key Facts. Evan Neumann, a...

SFGate

A suspected Bay Area Capitol rioter says he fought off hogs, snakes to get asylum in Belarus

A Bay Area man who faces assault charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has fled to the eastern European country of Belarus, where he is now reportedly seeking asylum. Evan Neumann, a 48-year-old who resided in Mill Valley and operated a handbag business up until earlier this year, hopped onto Belarusian state television for an interview released Sunday in which he said that he fled the United States in March and traveled through Italy and Switzerland for “a business trip” before eventually landing in Ukraine.
AFP

US prosecutors seek four years' jail for Capitol riot 'shaman'

US prosecutors are demanding 51 months behind bars for the self-proclaimed "shaman" who joined the January 6 assault on the Capitol building wearing a horned buffalo headdress, court documents revealed. Jacob Chansley, whose painted face, bare chest and horned headgear made him an icon of the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stop the election results being validated, was arrested days after the storming of the seat of the US government. Facing as much as 20 years behind bars, Chansley, who became known as the "QAnon shaman" after a conspiracy-theory website popular on the far-right, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and violent conduct in early September in federal court in Washington. His lawyer, citing his client's "sincere remorse," his psychological problems and the 317 days already spent in custody, appealed to the "court's compassion" to impose a sentence "significantly below the range" set out in federal guidelines.
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Rioter Wanted By The FBI Flees To Belarus

A man wanted by the FBI for his involvement in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has fled the country and is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country’s state-run media reported over the weekend. Evan Neumann faces six charges in U.S. District Court for his conduct on...
US News and World Report

Tennessee Man Accused of Violence in Capitol Riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man is accused of being violent during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal officials said. The charges against Joshua John Portlock, 40, of Smyrna, include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, according to a statement from the Justice Department.
ksro.com

Mill Valley Man Seeks Asylum in Belarus While Evading January 6th Charges

A Mill Valley man is reportedly seeking asylum in the Eastern European country of Belarus. The Marin IJ says Evan Neumann faces assault charges in connection to the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. Federal prosecutors claim to have police body camera evidence that allegedly shows Neumann punching two officers. Reports say he fled to Europe in the spring and made his way to Ukraine. He was detained by border guards as he tried to cross from Ukraine into Belarus.
dailyjournal.net

Greenwood man involved in Capitol riots pleads guilty

A Greenwood man involved in the U.S. Capitol riots in January has accepted a plea agreement in federal court. Joshua Wagner, 23, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building before a federal judge on Friday. He will face a maximum sentence of six months in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Prosecutors seek 44 months in 1st sentence for Capitol riot violence

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a prison sentence of nearly four years for a New Jersey gym owner who is on track to be the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Fairlamb’s sentencing, scheduled for next Wednesday, could guide...
wnctimes.com

FBI U.S. Capitol Violence Most Wanted

FBI -- Nov 2021 U.S. Capitol Violence Most Wanted. The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
