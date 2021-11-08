CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Honoring the legacy of Ron Donatucci

By Mark Zimmaro
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2300 block of S. 21st Street was renamed to honor Ronald Donatucci Sr. for his service to the city. The block was ceremoniously renamed “Ronald R. Donatucci Sr. Way” on Saturday as family, friends and elected officials gathered to honor the former South Philly resident who passed away on Election...

