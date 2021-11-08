Honoring the legacy of Ron Donatucci

The City of Philadelphia has enacted a ban on single-use plastic bags and non-recycled content paper bags. A number of cities and states have similar bans. Philadelphia won’t enforce the ban until April 1, 2022 (please don’t remind me that’s April Fools’ Day). No study I could find thinks plastic bags are a good thing. They litter our landscape. Float down city streets. Toxic urban tumbleweed. Hanging on telephone wires. Choking sea life. Plastic particles have been found in our seafood and soft drinks, and ultimately in human waste. We use about a billion of these bags a year just in Philly. It’s not as if we rushed to make this ban happen. Hey, this is Philadelphia. The City passed the law in 2019. The implementation date was delayed twice. Republican state lawmakers passed a bill back in May that prohibited municipalities in the state from banning plastic bags. (Sound familiar?) Some of those municipalities, including Philadelphia, sued the state. And the City decided to go ahead with the ban despite the state prohibition on doing so. But reports from places where the ban has been in effect show unintended consequences. So — does the ban make sense?

