Marvel Studios has had quite the year so far. The pandemic gave them issues at the box office, but the company has been going strong nonetheless. This is due to the help of their place on the Disney+ streaming service. In the wake of the Infinity Saga, the MCU had a lot to do to prepare for Phase 4. With a vacuum of heroes after Avengers: Endgame, it was time for new ones to take center stage. Thanks to a cavalcade of MCU TV shows, they survived just fine until box office hits started up again this past July. In honor of the jumpstart of MCU Phase 4, and likely the promised project announcements at tomorrow’s Disney+ Day, a change has come to the Marvel streaming section. The Disney+ Marvel banner now reflects the current, and potentially upcoming, main Avengers line-up.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO