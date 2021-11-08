High demand for assistance at Spanish Fort food pantry as holidays inch closer

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Baldwin County in early 2020 Prodisee Pantry sprang into action.

“For the largest distribution we had during the height of the pandemic was 1,900 families. That is a huge number when we typically see 150 to 200 families at a distribution,” said executive director Deann Servos.

Still, nearly two years later, the non-profit organization is feeding thousands of families who need the extra help.

“We’re seeing the typical fall uptick in families in need. Fewer hours equals less pay which means there’s a greater need in our community,” added Servos.

On Monday dozens of volunteers were hard at work getting ready for weekly food distribution on Tuesday. They’re also taking in donations and preparing for the holidays. This Thanksgiving Prodisee Pantry will provide groceries to 1,500 families in need.

“Literally tens of thousands of pounds of food are coming through our door and an army of volunteers, who we couldn’t do this without them, are packing food and getting things ready so families will be ready to have that well-assorted trunk load of food this holiday season,” she said.

Servos says one good thing she’s noticed in recent weeks after talking with some of the families is a less long-term need for assistance. She’s hoping that’s a sign that things are slowly starting to improve.

“The number 1500 is still a huge number, but the level of struggling is a little easier than it was last year,” Servos continued.

