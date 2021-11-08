HP Zbook Studio G3 battery not charging

Don’t let the unassuming aesthetics fool you. In the known universe of world-class workstations, the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 laptop may as well be the finger of God. As if you needed another reminder that we live in the future, meet the monstrous HP ZBook Fury 17 G8, a workstation laptop that simply doesn’t know the meaning of “overkill.” It may as well be the mighty megaladon of this laptop category, and if you pry open its mighty maws, you’ll find more memory than most of us know how to meddle with. But with great power comes increasingly irresponsible price points, and you might need to sell off some Bitcoin to afford this kind of “oomph.” While the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 starts at relatively reasonable $2,118, our review unit was specced out the max, boosting the overall cost to a jaw-dropping $6,421. Holy cannoli on stromboli.

