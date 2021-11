For those who saw Marvel's "Eternals" last night, it soon became clear that the blockbuster came jam-packed with all sorts of new additions to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. These include (but are not limited to) centuries-spanning lore, unabashedly nerdy depictions of the enigmatic and all-powerful Celestials, and, oh yeah, a whole new team of superheroes that has been set up to play a huge role in the future of the franchise. As much as director Chloé Zhao's unique presence in the Marvel machine immediately gave viewers a film they may not have been expecting, well, this is still a Marvel movie and Marvel movies have certain obligations to fill! Chief among those are the usual post-credit scenes that tend to tease new directions for the MCU to go in and new characters who'll bring us on those future journeys. "Eternals" proved to be no exception in that department, as the second scene at the very end of the credits set up one of the most exciting additions to the MCU yet.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO