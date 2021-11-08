CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

VOICES: Vantage Points: Will They Be Enough to deliver Justice for Ahmaud Arbery?

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago

There’s a major motion picture that debuted in February 2008, titled Vantage Point. It involves several different views of an assassination and does a good job of explaining how different people can all see the same thing happen, but depending on where they saw it, describe it in various ways. This film came to mind while thinking about the upcoming trial of the three men responsible for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and neighbor William Bryan, Jr. have all pled not guilty in a court of law. All three men have different vantage points of the shooting death of Arbery, who’s only crime was jogging in a neighborhood, Satilla Shores, in unincorporated Glynn County while Black. What one saw as an afternoon jog on a sunny day, others, the McMichals and Bryan, saw as a danger to society. Vantage points differed, and now a young man is dead, and three men are on trial.

What the McMichaels, Bryan, their lawyers, families, friends and supporters see is very different from what Arbery’s family, lawyers and supporters see. The vantage points continue to be drastically different. Monday, October 25, the jury pool grew by eight to half of the 64 jurors needed in order for both the defense and prosecution to start striking numbers from the pool in order to find 12 for the trial. The vantage points of the people that will ultimately decide whether there is a guilty or not guilty verdict at the end of what looks like it will be a very long trial, will most certainly be different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBz6q_0cqHsC5k00

One would have to be living under the largest rock on the planet to not have heard about Arbery’s murder and the subsequent unrest in the city of Brunswick and greater Glynn County, population 85, 292, the majority of which is white. Brunswick, however, the county seat, is majority Black, with more than 55% of the population more than likely having a vantage point similar to Arbery’s parents Marcus Arbery, Sr., and Wanda Cooper-Jones. A portion of the jury will come from their street, church, grocery store, walking path, gym, job. What will they be thinking of the men on trial? Will their vantage points be fair and balanced? Will it even matter?

I ask these questions because the time has long passed for America to have a semi-similar vantage point of what is right and wrong about how to treat her citizens. One of the defense attorneys has said in public, in an actual courtroom, that his client was acting out of a citizen’s right to defend private property. Neither of the three men lived near where Travis McMichael shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery. Neither of the trio were active-duty law enforcement or the military. Their vantage point was that they should interfere in Arbery’s jog around a neighborhood.

Websters describes a vantage point as “a place or position affording a good view of something.” Bryan saw the entire murder from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck. He even video recorded it. His vantage point from behind the lens of a cell phone camera may be the one that matters most. The video has long since gone viral and leaves us awaiting a jury and then the start of one of the state of Georgia’s most important Civil Rights trials. There have been several reports from Brunswick that store owners are already boarding their windows in anticipation of the trial’s end, even before it has started. What is their view of this case? From what vantage point have they seen this case?

The vantage points of the 12 people in the jury box, the families on both sides of the courtroom, the judge on the bench and the members of the media will all be different too.

The fictional Vantage Point ends with the hero, played by Dennis Quad, saving the life of the nearly assassinated President Harry Ashton, played by William Hurt. How this trial ends remains to be seen.

Sort of like a vantage point, it depends on who’s watching.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Is Already Getting Ugly

For almost three weeks, scores of Glynn County, Georgia, residents have been questioned during jury selection in the trial for the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery last year. Throughout the messy process, potential jurors have told Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley they already had strong opinions...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Ahmaud Arbery’s father compares mostly white jury to justice in Jim Crow South

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery finally starts Friday morning in Brunswick after almost three weeks of jury selection. A jury was chosen Wednesday, but not without controversy. Eleven of the 12 jurors are white, and just one member is Black. That's 92 percent of the jury, far more than the population of Glynn County, which is 62 percent white and 26 percent Black.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Action News Jax

Ahmaud Arbery’s family reflects on trial progress

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The third week of the murder trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues in Brunswick. Jury selection is almost complete, and opening statements are expected at some point in the next few days. Now, the family of Arbery says they are looking forward to hearing the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WBAL Radio

Opening statements in Ahmaud Arbery trial set to begin

(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) -- The murder trial of three white Georgia men charged in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man prosecutors allege was "hunted down" and shot to death while out for a Sunday jog, is set to begin on Friday with opening statements. The evidence portion...
BRUNSWICK, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The killing of Ahmaud Arbery: A timeline of events

With the trial underway for the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, below is a key timeline of events over the past 1½ years. Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and William Bryan, 52, the man who filmed the killing on his cellphone, face an array of state charges, including murder, aggravated assault for chasing Arbery in their pickups and false imprisonment.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
okcfox.com

Trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery opening in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — With 12 jurors seated, opening statements in the murder trial of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery began Friday. Nearly two years shy since the killing of Arbery, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., have all been charged with Arbery’s death.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vantage Point#Justice#Satilla Shores#Mcmichaels
arcamax.com

Jury finally qualified for Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — After 11 days of intense questioning, the jury qualification process was completed Tuesday for the trial of three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. At the same time, a defense attorney said a request may be filed to move the...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
erienewsnow.com

Here are the key players in the Ahmaud Arbery death trial

After two and a half weeks of jury selection, the state trial for three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia begins Friday. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, along with William "Roddie" Bryan, did not face charges in the February 2020 incident until months later, when video surfaced that appeared to show the McMichaels chasing Arbery in their truck as he was jogging.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WXIA 11 Alive

Watch Live | Transformative Justice Coalition marches from the courthouse to the mural of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury has now been seated in the trial for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A mostly white jury was chosen after the defense struck 11 of 12 Black jurors from the pool of eligible jurors. Judge Timothy Walmsley said "there appears to be intentional discrimination" in striking all but one Black juror, but he stopped short of reversing the defense's peremptory strikes.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
News4Jax.com

Details surrounding the killing of Ahmaud Arbery revealed in court

Jurors saw hours of evidence in the first full week of arguments in the murder trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s death. Three men: Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan are facing murder and other charges in the case. The defense said the three men feared for their lives while the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

One Black juror, 11 whites to hear trial over Arbery slaying

A judge ruled Wednesday that he’ll seat one Black juror and 11 whites to decide the trial of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, despite prosecutors’ objections that several Black potential jurors were cut because of their race. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley acknowledged that “intentional discrimination” by attorneys for the three white defendants charged in the death […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying

One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in their coastal Georgia […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
newsy.com

Trial To Continue With Testimony In The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery

On the steps of the halls of justice in Glynn County, Georgia, a call for justice. "Dear God, we call you from so many places," Rev. Al Sharpton said in prayer during break. As civil rights leaders back the family of Ahmaud Arbery, Sharpton sat in court on day four of testimony, where three men stand trial for murder in Arbery's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘They had enough time to prepare’: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says motions are slowing trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jurors in the Ahmaud Arbery trial got their first look at the moments leading up to three men chasing after the Black jogger and killing him. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas has been in Brunswick since the trial began. He said Tuesday was the first day the trial felt like it was gaining any momentum, but there were still quite a few stops and starts as lawyers argued legal points.
BRUNSWICK, GA
erienewsnow.com

Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery case set for October

Jury selection will begin October 18 for the state trial of three men facing charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year, according to Glynn County, Georgia, court records. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog near Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020, when...
BRUNSWICK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy