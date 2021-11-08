CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman arrested after inflatable house shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOZHN_0cqHr8gI00

AUSTIN, TX — A woman accused of killing her neighbor after an argument has turned herself in to police in Austin, Texas.

Nora Lee Lopez is facing first degree murder charges, after police said she shot her neighbor, James Traylor, multiple times on Monday, Nov. 1.

KXAN spoke to witnesses, who said the two neighbors had been “arguing over the alleged theft of a Bouncy House.”

Neighbors who talked to KXAN described hearing multiple shots, and said children were nearby when it happened. “I don’t want to see the world like this, I don’t want to see people keep dying. They’re doing things with guns that they can’t change. It’s going to live with them for the rest of their life,” the neighbor said.

Witnesses said Lopez fled from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police took Traylor to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — Trial began Monday for a man accused of killing 18 older women over a two-year span in the Dallas area, with jurors hearing a taped deposition from a woman who said her attacker smashed a pillow into her face and used "all his weight to keep me from breathing."
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Three 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said. Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KRMG

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

DALLAS — (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KRMG

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

HOUSTON — (AP) — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Inflatable#Police#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Sperry Ambulance involved in fatal head-on collision

SPERRY, Okla. — Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday a Sperry ambulance was hit head-on by another vehicle. The ambulance was taking someone to the hospital at the time of the crash. Both medics in the ambulance were taken to the hospital, and are still being treated for their injuries. The patient being transported was not further injured in the accident.
SPERRY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Highway 169 shut down after crash, local businesses evacuated

OWASSO, Okla. — A crash on Highway 169 southbound near 96th street has led to the highway being temporarily shut down. A suicidal person attempted veered their vehicle out of a retail parking lot onto the highway, crashing through a fence into a grassy area, according to the Owasso Police Department.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse lost the right to claim self-defense when he brought an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to Kenosha and created a dangerous situation in the first place, a prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Thomas Binger repeatedly showed the jury a segment...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

Tensions flare in Arbey death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The morning's...
BRUNSWICK, GA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy