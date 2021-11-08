CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch it: Canelo Alvarez serenades his wife after knockout victory

By Boxing Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULwwY_0cqHqegO00
Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports

Turns out Canelo Alvarez is more talented than we realized.

The undisputed super middleweight champion, who earned that distinction by stopping Caleb Plant on Saturday in Las Vegas, was caught on camera serenading wife Fernanda at a nightclub.

He sang the Joan Sebastian song “Eso Y Mas,” among others evidently. TMZ reported that the impromptu performance lasted for 20 minutes.

The video was posted on TikTok. Check it out.

Knockout performance 🥊

Comments / 4

Related
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says someone stole his $1m watch from his wrist during Alvarez fight

American poker player and businessman Dan Bilzerian alleged that somebody stole his $1m watch from his wrist during Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez boxing match. Bilzerian was wearing a Richard Mille watch, which has a whopping value of $950,000 and $1 million, to the Las Vegas fight. Amid the events that evening, he noticed that his high-value watch had disappeared from his wrist.
CELEBRITIES
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo reveals the lesson he learned from Floyd Mayweather defeat

Canelo Alvarez has revealed what he learned from a 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather – never to experience that feeling in the future. The Mexican superstar is yet to taste defeat in those eight years since Mayweather carded a hotly-debated majority decision. It wasn’t the majority card that was the...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

The Man Many Believe Is Canelo’s Final Test Fights Tonight

When it comes to the super-middleweight division (168 lbs.) Saul Canelo Alvarez became undisputed champion last weekend. Boxing’s biggest star and pound for pound number one stopped Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to do so. Many believe only David Benavidez (24-0-21 KO) is the final challenge left at that weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Canelo vs. Plant full fight video highlights

Canelo Alvarez became boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion last night (Sat., Nov. 6, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE TV from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the pound-for-pound star finished Caleb Plant via TKO in the 11th round. As a result, Canelo walked away with the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Joan Sebastian
boxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Canelo Knocking Out Plant

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao like boxing fans the world over were impressed once again with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Widely considered the best fighter in the world Alvarez proved it yet again against Caleb Plant. Speaking on the win Pacquiao said:. Words that carry much weight considering Pacquiao is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade will easily beat Canelo Alvarez

By Jimmy James: Casual fans around the world and mainstream sports networks rank Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez as the best pound for pound on the planet. Canelo not only became the most successful boxer since Floyd Mayweather Jr retired but has become a global icon among his fellow countrymen that support him in every fight regardless of the circumstances.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Canelo Slips Jab Matrix Movie Style Against Plant

Pound for pound number one and now undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has been improving all the time. Clearly so in recent years. His fight ability and punching power a force to be reckoned with indeed. For anyone at 168 lbs. His defensive ability also very adept at this point.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Boxing#Combat#Tiktok
FanSided

Canelo Alvarez net worth: How much did Canelo make to fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to fight Caleb Plant on Saturday and will look to add to his already growing bank account. But how much is the Mexican boxer actually worth?. According to Celebrity Net Worth Alvarez is worth about $140 million. The outlet also reports, that on October 17, 2018, Canelo Alvarez signed a 5-year $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion company and DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Canelo Alvarez Calls Out Ryan Garcia, Says Boxer is 'Wasting His Talent'

Pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer Canelo Alvarez knows his opinion carries a lot of weight, so he didn't hold back in his criticism of rising boxing star Ryan Garcia. "Look, Ryan has a lot of talent. But to me in my eyes, he’s wasting a lot of time and wasting his talent," Alvarez recently told Complex. "I look at him and don’t see him 100 percent dedicated and, to us, that’s a bad signal."
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Canelo Alvarez Speaks With Mike Tyson At Caleb Plant Weigh In

Saul Canelo Alvarez the widely regarded pound for pound best boxer on Earth competes tonight against undefeated champion Caleb Plant in a huge fight. The bout will contest all the recognized, genuine world title belts in the super-middleweight division. Throwback fight. Ahead of the bout Alvarez spoke with one of...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Canelo Alvarez details why Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury

Canelo Alvarez has highlighted the technical deficiencies that he believes cost Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury.WBC champ Fury knocked out the American challenger in a blockbuster clash in Las Vegas last month.And Canelo, who fights Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification clash on Saturday night, believes shortcomings in Wilder’s style were to blame for the result.“Great fight, great fight,” he told the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. “I think Wilder needs more condition, more moves. He doesn’t know how to move the head.“It is difficult when you don’t have that condition and you don’t know how to move. That is...
COMBAT SPORTS
San Bernardino County Sun

Whicker: Canelo Alvarez’s obsession with golf hasn’t reduced his drive

LAS VEGAS — Having conquered the game with the most organ-busting potential, he now takes on the game that rearranges the mind. Canelo Alvarez loves golf the way he loves boxing, unconditionally. He’s a glutton for punishment, especially someone else’s. The best boxer in the world does not put away...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

One boxer doesn’t see Canelo as pound for pound best, he aims to prove it

Welterweight Terence Crawford aims to put all the doubts aside on Saturday night after making a bold claim that he’s the pound for pound number one fighter on the planet. ‘Bud’ – who cleaned up 140 pounds and is undefeated in 37 bouts, faces Shawn Porter in what many believe is his first live opponent for some years.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy