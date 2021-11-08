Watch it: Canelo Alvarez serenades his wife after knockout victory

Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports

Turns out Canelo Alvarez is more talented than we realized.

The undisputed super middleweight champion, who earned that distinction by stopping Caleb Plant on Saturday in Las Vegas, was caught on camera serenading wife Fernanda at a nightclub.

He sang the Joan Sebastian song “Eso Y Mas,” among others evidently. TMZ reported that the impromptu performance lasted for 20 minutes.

The video was posted on TikTok. Check it out.