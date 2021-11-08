Woman, 2 teens injured after 2-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A judge will determine the fate of a white Kansas City police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Black man. Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of Eric DeValkenaere, who is accused of killing Cameron Lamb in December 2019. Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage in the backyard of his home when he was shot.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO