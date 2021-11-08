CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Furious Wicked fans call for James Corden to be ‘kept away’ from upcoming movie

By Liam Ryder
buckinghamshirelive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckinghamshire-raised star James Corden has found his way into the musical zeitgeist as of late, starring in the likes of Cinderella, The Prom and the much-derided Cats. But not everyone is happy to have the Hazlemere-raised TV host and actor singing and dancing on their screens. James Corden, who...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

“Wicked” Thing: 8,400 People Have Signed a Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Movie of Broadway Hit

Now 8,400 people have signed a petition to keep late night talk show host and erstwhile theater star James Corden from appearing in the movie version of “Wicked.”. You may have heard on Friday that Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and pop star Ariana Grande have signed on stars of the “Wicked” movie. I’ve no doubt that somehow their theatrical predecessors, Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, will at least make cameos.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Over Forty-Thousand Wicked Fans Sign Petition to Keep James Corden Out of the Movie

Usually we see fans petitioning studios to put their preferred star into a leading role in a movie, however the announcement that Wicked is finally moving forward with production has seen a petition made to Universal to keep a certain actor out of the movie. A fan-led call to arms has amassed over 41,000 signatures at time of writing demanding that Cats star James Corden not be in the running for any role in the upcoming adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, which tells the story of the Witches of Oz before Dorothy arrived on the back of a hurricane.
MOVIES
CNN

Petition started to keep James Corden out of 'Wicked'

(CNN) — James Corden has appeared in some film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like "Cats" and "Into The Woods." And that could be part of the problem. In the bit of a wicked move, a petition has been started to keep the late-night host out of the cast of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of "Wicked."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Patti Murin
Person
James Corden
The Independent

James Corden: Petition to not cast Late Late Show host in Wicked musical adaptation reaches 60,000 signatures

An online petition asking producers of the forthcoming Wicked film not to cast James Corden has accumulated more than 60,000 signatures.The film is an adaptation of the hit stage musical, and will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the two lead roles.Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become notorious in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and Cinderella, several of which were torn apart by critics.The petition, established on Change.org, is addressed directly to Universal Studios, and requests that Corden not be given a role...
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Some Fans Don’t Want To See James Corden in ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in a few Broadway film adaptions, and fans have seen enough! After his uncelebrated appearances in Cats and Into the Woods, fans are hoping they won’t have to see him in Wicked. Following the news that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holmer Green Upper School#Frozen
d1softballnews.com

Wicked and the petition against Corden | Cinema

Just recently we learned that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will play Elphaba and Glinda in the film by Wicked which will be directed by the director of Crazy & Rich Jon M. Chu. And on the subject of casting, there is someone online who fears the involvement of an...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wicked Fans Petition Against James Corden Possibly Being Cast In The Movie, And There’s A Ton Of Signatures

British actor James Corden has made a name for himself across the pond with a series of appearances in musical film adaptations. Despite his frequent casting, many theatre fans are not happy with his continued involvement in some of their favorite musicals. After the Wicked movie finally announced its leads, many fans were concerned that the ubiquitous James Corden would be cast in the film. The result? An online petition to keep the late night host from stepping into the land of Oz.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Fans Petition To Keep James Corden Out Of Yet Another Musical Adaptation

Man, people really hate James Corden. To be fair, he keeps popping up in these sub-par musical adaptations for no reason. If you watched either the “Cats” movie or his appearance in “The Prom,” then congrats, you are the only person to have watched both movies. Everyone else must have seen James Corden was in it and decided it was probably crap.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Anti-James Corden Wicked petition is a result of pop-culture overexposure

The Change.org petition asking Wicked producers not to cast The Late Late Show host is "a fascinating case study in pop culture, and it’s not the first time this particular flavor of resistance to a star has happened," says Chloe Stillwell. "Many remember the great Anne Hathaway banishment circa 2013, after an insufferable Oscar-courting press cycle promoting the film adaptation of Les Miserables left us all never again wanting to see rich people sing aloud with the fake muck of industrial revolution smeared on their faces. After some time off, Hathaway had the correct response, admitting when she reemerged, 'My impression is that people needed a break from me.' She read the room, something that Corden — who has now appeared as a singing rodent, a singing cat, a singing non-gay gay person and a singing baker — is not doing. Perhaps Corden believes that singing is his brand after the success of his Youtube sensation 'Carpool Karaoke,' beloved by moms everywhere. Maybe with the blind encouragement of stars courting the free, endearing press of riding around in a car belting their hits alongside him, Corden feels that if there’s a character that sings, it is his duty to step into whatever shoes that character wears, whether they fit or not. And that seems to be part of the rub — in all of the big screen musicals Corden has appeared in, he is more Corden than character. He just does his faux queer, overly excitable, body positive big guy in costume schtick, and expects it to stick. There’s also the issue of who Corden really is as a person. Much like the public bristle against Ellen DeGeneres and Lin-Manuel Miranda after their prolific careers of selling saccharine entertainment for the betterment of humanity proved both hypocritical and advantageous, people might be against Corden now because he’s secretly an a**hole too."
CELEBRITIES
