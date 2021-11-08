CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester University's Opera Theater to Present 'Robin Hood' on Nov. 12 and 13

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MF99_0cqHpWbf00
Image via West Chester University.

West Chester University’s Opera Theater will present Robin Hood with music by Ben Moore and libretto by Kelly Rourke on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 PM.

Performances are staged in the 1,200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located in the Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.

General Admission tickets are $7.

“We are thrilled to return to the stage with Robin Hood, a classic tale of triumph over corruption with a modern twist,” said Nicholas Provenzale, the WCU Wells School of Music’s Director of Opera. “Sung in English and just under an hour-long, this Robin Hood is packed with action and beautiful music. We invite the entire community to join us in this fun, family-friendly adventure.”

Moore and Rourke’s Robin Hood premiered in 2017 at the Glimmerglass Festival, a professional summer opera company dedicated to producing new works. WCU’s production will be the show’s collegiate premiere. Moore met with WCU opera students via Zoom on Nov. 3 for coaching and a Q&A session.

The cast of Robin Hood includes:

  • Won Kim of Elkins Park as Robin Hood
  • Evelyn Stohlman of Dumfries, Va., as Marion
  • Albert Gonzalez of Scranton as Sheriff
  • Sofia Bobrysheva of Downingtown as Scarlet
  • Aaron Hungerford of New Holland as King Richard
  • Jessica McNeely of Yardley as Scout
  • Jamie Quinter of West Chester as Ronnie the Riveter
  • Abigail Agulnick of Parkesburg as Jackie the Janitor
  • Matthew Quarles of Eden, N.Y., as Sam the Scribe
  • Joseph Galdi of King of Prussia as Jo the Jailor
  • Micah Leary of Eden, N.Y., as a collaborative pianist

Limited parking is available across and along the street just outside the Philips Memorial Building. Parking is also available in West Chester’s M Lot, just a short walk south. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.

All faculty, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when indoors.

