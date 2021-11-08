CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

Call for Volunteers! Weed Warriors Help Rid Valley Forge National Historical Park of Invasive Plants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYvbF_0cqHpIUj00
Image via NPS.gov.

Valley Forge National Historical Park is an important refuge for native plants and animals. However, it is constantly under attack by invasive non-native plants that can cause both significant environmental and economic harm, writes www.nps.gov.

The spread of weed causes biological pollution in the area and the surrounding Montgomery County and Chester County.

This comes as invasive plants out-compete with native plant species for primary things such as light, space, nutrients, and water.

They also interfere with forest regeneration, erosion and deposition, and other natural ecosystem processes and threaten native wildlife by reducing availability and the quality of resources.

Groups of dedicated volunteers known as Weed Warriors have been working tirelessly year-round to remove these plants from the park. They have also sounded a call for help for more volunteers to ensure the weed is in check.

Weeds are removed using mechanical methods, such as hand pulling and cut and cover. Some hand tools may also be used by the Weed Warriors.

Valley Forge National Historical Park park staff welcomes all ages and will provide necessary training and equipment, such as gloves and eye protection.

Read more about the weed cleanup efforts of invasive plants at Valley Forge National Historical Park at www.nps.gov.

Try It This Weekend: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

Images via Sabrina's Cafe. We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for the Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Cafe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
