Military

Syria says Israeli strikes wound 2 soldiers, cause damage

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

DAMSCUS, Syria — Syria's military said Israel carried out airstrikes Monday night on central and western provinces, wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. The military said Israeli warplanes fired missiles while flying over neighboring Lebanon....

