Asia

Pakistan announces 1-month cease-fire with Pakistani Taliban

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities Monday announced a month-long cease-fire with a key militant group behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the last 14 years. Government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the cease-fire between the government of Prime...

m.startribune.com

International Business Times

Islamabad Bids To Quell Rise In Pakistani Taliban Attacks

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan's offshoot of the hardline Islamist group has ramped up attacks on its side of the border, leaving Islamabad scrambling to reach a peace deal. Active in the remote tribal areas of Pakistan, experts say the militant group has been emboldened by the Taliban's...
WORLD
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. The UN has warned that around 22 million Afghans or half the country will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. He cited World Food Programme figures showing 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, and said the previous US-backed government did not do enough to avert disaster.
WORLD
Reuters

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign affairs chief begins a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis. Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a delegation to...
INDIA
Pakistan, Taliban Militants Agree on Ceasefire After Weeks of Negotiations

The Pakistani government announced that they agreed to a ceasefire with the Pakistani Taliban militants, an effort that took effect on Tuesday, as a result of several weeks of negotiations after Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed they were talking with some who were willing to disarm. Authorities from the Pakistani...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

Pakistan Set to Host US, China, Russia, Taliban to Discuss Afghan Crisis

Pakistan will host the United States, China and Russia this week for talks on Afghanistan under what is known as the “troika plus” process. Officials in Islamabad have confirmed to VOA that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Afghan Taliban, has also been invited to the meeting, scheduled for Thursday, describing his participation as an “important” development.
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

Pakistan reaches complete ceasefire with local Taliban faction

Pakistan's government has agreed a total ceasefire with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, Information Fawad Chaudhry has announced, noting that talks leading to the move were facilitated by authorities in Kabul. Speaking on Monday, Chaudhry told reporters that "a complete ceasefire" agreement has been reached and further talks were...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Pakistan, TTP Militants Agree on 'Complete Cease-Fire'

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani officials announced Monday that the government and the outlawed militant alliance known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had agreed on a "complete cease-fire" as the two sides negotiate an end to years of militancy in the country. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry made the disclosure while speaking...
WORLD
stlouisnews.net

Taliban Interior Minister mediates peace talks between Pakistan and TTP

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): Acting interior minister in the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani is reportedly playing a role of a mediator between Pakistan and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to reach a "broader" "peace agreement" to bring an end to the two-decades of militancy in Pakistan, local media reported.
ASIA
AFP

At least three killed in Afghan mosque blast

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State activity, officials said. The blast -- for which no group has yet claimed responsibility -- underscores one of the many challenges facing the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with the UN warning the country is also on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It happened during Friday prayers in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, near the border with Pakistan. "I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities," a Taliban official told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

The Taliban said Monday at least four Islamic State operatives and two civilians were killed in a crackdown on the group's hideouts in southern Afghanistan after a recent increase in bloody attacks. The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan -- the local chapter of the jihadist group -- started around midnight in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through Monday morning, Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi told AFP. "So far, four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house," he said. A Taliban official later tweeted that three IS operatives were killed and two civilians "martyred" in the operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. Samad told AFP at the border he was beaten by Iranian authorities in a migrant detention camp because he had no money to pay for his deportation.
IMMIGRATION
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
AFP

US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants. The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria -- sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy -- dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children. The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike." Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

IDF Finally Changes Rules of Engagement: Soldiers May Shoot at Thieves Stealing Weapons

The IDF rules of engagement have been changed dramatically and the move will take effect in the coming days, Kan 11 News reported Sunday night. The changes are being made in light of operational considerations and have passed the Chief of Staff’s and his legal experts’ approval. The most dramatic change: permission for soldiers to fire on thieves who enter IDF bases and firing zones to steal weapons and ammunition.
MILITARY

