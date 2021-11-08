CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New Oriental's big pivot: from tutoring to agriculture

By Shen Lu
protocol.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced Sunday evening Asia time that his company would be fully exiting the once-lucrative K-9 tutoring business. Instead, Yu Minhong revealed that New Oriental will jump into the agriculture ecommerce business. Yu said through a livestream on social video...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Business Updates

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a provider of private educational services in China, provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the “Opinion”) and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
protocol.com

The new Beijing Stock Exchange’s companies are older and less tech-forward than promised

China is launching a major new stock exchange, this one in the country's capital. Following Xi Jinping's announcement in September, the Beijing Stock Exchange commences operations Monday. Authorities have said the exchange is a "major strategic deployment" that Xi avers will "support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises." A Protocol analysis of public data about the new exchange shows it's a bit older and less tech-forward than it might sound.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Chinese tech companies appear to censor Uyghur and Tibetan

Just within the past week, two Chinese tech companies that boast of their diversity appeared to have removed Uyghur and Tibetan language offerings, deepening public concerns about the tech-enabled suppression of China's ethnic minorities. First it was Talkmate, a language-learning app that partners with UNESCO, that posted via its official...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. should pivot away from "China threat" obsession

China and the United States are the world's top two economies. They are not destined to be rivals as some narrow-minded China hawks in Washington predict. And few around the world would disagree that the two sides stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. This is even truer when the global community has to face a torrent of pressing planetary challenges, like climate change and terrorism.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Behind China's great crypto exodus to Singapore

Singapore is emerging as a global crypto stronghold as droves of Chinese blockchain investors, startups and crypto exchanges scramble to fly the coop following an intense regulatory crackdown at home. In late September, China's powerful regulators delivered the heaviest blow to the country's once-sprawling crypto industry by criminalizing all crypto-related...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Tutoring#New Oriental#Rural Revitalization#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Wechat
AFP

Biden-Xi summit: What are the key issues?

From Taiwan to Covid and the South China Sea, here are some of the flashpoint issues that US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may discuss during their virtual summit. The summit is set to take place at 8:45 am Tuesday Beijing time, which is 7:45 pm Monday in Washington.
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

Escaping China’s silicon straightjacket

Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China: Beijing seeks to leapfrog foreign chipmakers, online brokerages look like the next tech crackdown target, and a metaverse influencer "born" last month takes center stage. Swap out your silicon?. China has a plan to leapfrog foreign chipmakers: waving "zai jian" to silicon.
CHINA
AFP

A breakdown of 'Fragile', the viral pop song poking China

With more than 30 million YouTube views, the song "Fragile" has done something previously unthinkable -- become a commercial success while sending up China's authoritarian leaders. In the Mandopop industry, poking Beijing can end careers. But Malaysian rapper Namewee and Australian singer Kimberley Chen have bucked that trend. Days after their tongue-in-cheek love song dropped last month, Beijing's censors scrubbed their online presence, ensuring their blacklisting in the world's largest Mandarin-speaking market. But across much of Asia and the global Chinese diaspora, the song struck a chord.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
Bakery and Snacks

Is food and agriculture missing from the political debate at COP26?

Food and agriculture are central to meeting climate goals. Has the industry been left off the agenda at COP26?. When it comes to combatting climate change, the focus tends to be placed on developing clean energy solutions. Indeed, energy is by far the largest single contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for around 76% of the total. Rightly, energy – alongside the financial instruments that support current production systems – has been a focal point of the COP26 agenda.
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

Pilgrim’s UK names new Agriculture Director

WARWICK, ENGLAND – Pilgrim’s UK announced that Barney Kay will join the company as its new Agriculture Director effective Nov. 8. Kay replaces Andrew Saunders, who is leaving the industry to take on a new challenge in music publishing having acquired a business with his family. “This is an incredibly...
AGRICULTURE
marketrealist.com

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy