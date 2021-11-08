Michigan average gas price jumps 16 cents reaching 2021-record high

(WWJ) -- Michiganders can expect to fork over more cash at the gas pump this week.

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, with a full tank costing about $51 on average – a new high for this year. This price jumped 16 cents from just last week.

This price increase comes from low regional stock levels in the Midwest, putting pressure on the pump prices and pushing them to this 2021-high, according to AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Gas prices are anticipated to remain elevated throughout the week if stock levels remain low along with the high cost of crude oil and ethanol surging nationwide.

The average price of gas in metro Detroit is now $3.40 per gallon with the most expensive gas in the state being in Saginaw at $3.48 per gallon.

On the national level, the average U.S. price of regular gas jumped by five cents over the past couple of weeks and now finds itself at $3.49 a gallon -- $1.30 higher than a year ago.

The highest average price for regular gas in the U.S. is in the San Francisco Bay area at $4.77 a gallon.