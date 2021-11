Tickets are on sale for the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg and are available only online. Visitors must select the night they will attend when buying the ticket. There will be a limited number of tickets available each night, with one admission required for each vehicle. Admission is $20 plus a 50-cent order fee, and may be purchased at fairgroundsholiday.com.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO