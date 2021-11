From how legal challenges are affecting employers’ plans for the vaccine mandate to new 401(k) and FSA contribution limits, here are some of the week’s top stories. As the vaccine mandate gets tied up in court, what should employers do? A federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for employers with 100 or more workers, evidence that the administration’s goal to have employers help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates may face an uphill battle. The stay puts in question the future of Biden’s vaccine rule, prompting employer confusion as well.

