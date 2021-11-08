CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

CAMHS workforce data reveals extent of nurse gaps as demand increases

By Gemma Mitchell
Nursing Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe registered nurse workforce in children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) is growing at a slower pace than other professions and has the most vacancies, new data shows. Health Education England has released its latest stocktake of the CAMHS workforce for 2021. “It is essential that we continue...

www.nursingtimes.net

Comments / 1

#Registered Nursing#Mental Health Services#Health Education England#Workforce Planning#Wte#Nhs Camhs
