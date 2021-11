Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Abilene! Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Holiday 2021 activities. Jingle your way through our one-stop shop and fulfill all your Christmas lists! So many vendors to choose from and so many stockings to fill. Our cafe, concessions and all the goodies in between will keep you going as you Jingle All the Way! $5 per person (FREE for children 12 and under) $3 per person with ID (military, seniors 60+, first responders, and educators)

ABILENE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO