I always feel like an imposter when I write about cryptocurrency because I don't understand the technology. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is a cryptocurrency miner. I don't know what that means, actually. Nobody is digging in the dirt. I got that part. I don't know why the heck they decided to call themselves "miners." The last thing I want to invest in is a gold mine. "I got a map to the gold! Invest in me!" No thanks.

