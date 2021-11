Experimental rapper, songwriter and producer rocco shares his debut serene single, “mtn.” With dreamy synths and bright, passionate vocals his organic sound is something listeners can really connect to, as he dives into his own self-discovery. The accompanying visuals also exude those same grounded vibes, featuring a picturesque nature setting. The shots of creeks, trees and a woodsy cabin provide a deep feeling of peace and calm. Ending by examining a leaf, it makes the viewer stop and think about all the little things we take for granted.

