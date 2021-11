This is the third episode in a podcast series following the investigation into the unsolved murder of Debbie Sue Williamson. Listen to the first episode. Investigators Jen Bucholtz and George Jared travel to Lubbock, Texas on the anniversary of Debbie’s murder to meet Debbie’s sisters, Liz Flatt and Paula Chasse, as well as some of her friends. They see firsthand what Debbie’s residence looked like on the same day and time she was killed 46 years ago. Listen as they recreate the scene, deduce the likely actions of the killer, and gather more information about the nuances of the residence. During their time in Lubbock, they meet with the Lubbock Police Department and news media in order to get Debbie’s case back in the public spotlight.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO