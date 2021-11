The Chicago Blackhawks have been at the center of the hockey world news cycle for what seems like an entire year. But it’s only been a few weeks, or few months, I can’t decipher time any more. With the investigations into Brad Aldrich, the findings being made public, Kyle Beach coming forward, and the fallout around the league, there’s always something going on, it seems, where the Blackhawks are tied to it. Usually you want people always talking about you in a good light, when things are going well, for Chicago it seems nothing is going well and everyone is talking about it.

