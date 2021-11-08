BP won't quit controversial US oil lobby. Its CEO explains why

In the recent earnings release, BP (NYSE: BP) announced a $1.25 billion share repurchase program given the sizable improvement in cash flows from rising oil prices. The company remains committed toward expanding its renewable energy portfolio and divesting oil & gas assets as opposed to other oil majors. At an average benchmark price of $60 per barrel, the company expects to execute $1 billion of share repurchases every quarter. With the oil & gas industry likely to observe higher capital spend due to the spike in benchmark prices, BP’s capital return policy focuses on sustaining economic returns until the low carbon energy and mobility investments generate returns. After the OPEC slashed production by 9.7 mb/d last year, a slow easing in mandatory curtailments was expected this year. However, energy demand exceeded supply leading to a sharp spike in benchmark prices. Notably, the oil industry retains its volatile nature fostered by bargaining power of suppliers and international policies. Thus, BP stock is a good pick for investors banking on renewables for long-term gains. Trefis highlights the historical trends in revenues, earnings, and stock price in an interactive dashboard analysis on BP Valuation.
Comments / 1