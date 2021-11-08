CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP won't quit controversial US oil lobby. Its CEO explains why

By Julia Horowitz
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

French oil giant Total made waves early this year when it broke with the American Petroleum Institute, the largest and most powerful oil lobby in the United States, because of its stance on climate...

