The newest 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip (available at Amazon for $1,949.99) is a conundrum. Its GPU performance is the best we’ve ever seen out of an integrated graphics card. Apple finally added a bunch of useful ports and brought back MagSafe charging. The keyboard even feels a tad snappier. But outside of a few niche uses, all of that new stuff isn’t enough to totally justify its $1,999 price tag. Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro—and even the M1 MacBook Air—are still the best choice for most people looking to get the most bang for the buck.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO