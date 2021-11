Aladdin is a young tabby cat who loves to people watch and follow you around. He will prance after you for treats and food and loves his other feline friends at the shelter. This means he will be perfect for your family even if you have other cats, as Aladdin loves to groom his shelter-mates. Aladdin will sit by your window and watch for hours on end, and at just 1 year old, will watch for many years to come. Go visit the furry feline today at the LifeLine Community Animal Center and look for his pet ID# (47550579) so you can walk home with Aladdin.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO