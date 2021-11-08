CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch a New York City Marathon runner who fell before finish get helped across the line

 6 days ago
While the New York City Marathon is highly competitive for the top athletes, for the rest of the 33,000 strong field, it’s simply one of the greatest fun runs in the world.

But covering 26.2 miles of city streets is no walk in the park, and every year some competitors can’t quite make it.

This year, one man was almost among them when he ran out of gas just 200-meters from the finish line. But in the true spirit of sportsmanship, two complete strangers refused to let him fail.

Though surely exhausted themselves, these Good Samaritans picked him up and supported him as he stumbled to the finish line to the roar of the appreciative crowd.

