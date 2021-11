A Paleta bar, or ice pop store, is coming to the South Plains Mall very soon and I can't wait to try it. According to their official website, The Paleta Bar has locations across multiple states here in the United States, but Lubbock will be their newest stop. The closest one to us right now is in Midland, and that's the only Texas location I'm seeing on their list of locations.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO