ABC News Renews Tamron Hall Through 2024

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC News president Kim Godwin kicked off the week by announcing that the network has renewed Tamron Hall for a fourth (2022-2023) and fifth (2023-2024) season. The ABC Owned stations carrying the Disney-ABC syndicated daytime TV show are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco,...

TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
BET

Nischelle Turner Gets A Surprise By Her Mentor On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Nischelle Turner received the surprise of a lifetime on the latest episode of Tamron Hall that she will never forget. On Wednesday (Nov. 10) Turner, who is the first Black woman to co-host Entertainment Tonight, was a guest on Tamron Hall to discuss her latest achievement of making Ebony’s esteemed Power 100 List, the influence of her mentor April Eaton and more.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tamron Hall To Host Court TV True-Crime Series ‘Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall is set to host the weekly true-crime series Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall for Court TV, premiering Jan. 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Forthcoming episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights in the same timeslot. According to the network, each episode will follow the path from victim to verdict and will explore how when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased. The stories will be told from the point of view of those impacted by the case, including the lawyers, jurors,...
TV SERIES
Essence

Tamron Hall's Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Snags Two-Season Renewal

The Emmy-winning talk show host says the network's decision for a dual-year syndication renewal is beyond her wildest dreams. The TamFam can rejoice! Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, has just been renewed for a two-season run on syndication. This renewal will carry the Emmy-winning program through the 2023/2024...
TV & VIDEOS
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: How to constantly pivot with Tamron Hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamron Hall is the ultimate utility player, a brand new author and the master of the pivot. It's not easy to transition between serious breaking news and lifestyle segments on a TV show. But Tamron found a new niche in daytime TV after a nearly 30-year career in news.
SACRAMENTO, CA
famunews.com

FAMU Alum Godwin Recalls Journey from SJGC to ABC News President

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna Kim Godwin recalled her journey from journalism school to local television newsrooms around the country to being president of ABC News. Speaking at the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) annual Grads Are Back Colloquium in the Charles Winterwood Theatre Thursday, Oct. 28, Godwin spoke of the importance of persistence and faith during her career.
COLLEGES
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

This Week EP Dax Tejera on the Program’s 40th Anniversary, Its Return to No. 1 and Why Sunday Shows are Still Important

In 1981, ABC News chief Roone Arledge poached top evening news anchor David Brinkley from NBC to lead a rebranded Sunday show that he hoped would give the more established competition on CBS (Face the Nation) and NBC (Meet the Press) a serious run for their money. Brinkley, who had reportedly become disgruntled with NBC News leadership prior to his exit, was given full responsibility for ABC’s This Week, which premiered on Nov. 15, 1981—40 years ago—in the 10:30 a.m. ET time slot. It became the first of its kind to be an hour rather than 30 minutes in length.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Friday Ratings: ABC Is King Of The Night With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

It was a Friday night filled with sharing the ratings wealth among the networks. A three-way tie atop the demo wars on the night saw ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 both score an 0.5, with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox also coming in with an 0.5, the latter a momentum-builder for next weekend’s Survivor’s Series pay-per-view event. At ABC, Shark Tank’s Episode 6 was highlighted by a company advising on pre-nuptial agreements. ABC’s 20/20 kept the ball moving with the story of a true crime writer who helped free a woman wrongly accused of her son’s death. Meanwhile, the CBS...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

CBS Chief Cheers Ghosts and Other Fall Wins, Successful NCIS Cast Transition

As CBS looks ahead to midseason (with the release of its winter game plan), it is currently home to three of the four most-watched freshman series (and four out of the Top 5). With delayed playback factored in, NCIS: Hawai’i leads this fall’s freshman class with 8.3 million total viewers, followed by FBI: International‘s 8.2 mil. Trailing NBC’s La Brea, Ghosts lands at No. 4 with 7.8 mil, while CSI: Vegas (7.1 mil) rounds out the Top 5. “That’s a heck of a good start in any year,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine, “and especially this year, with [full fall...
TV SERIES
AZFamily

Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

Talk show host and journalist Tamron Hall gave birth at 48 years old, after years of struggling. She sits down with host Zoë Ruderman to share her long, expensive, and sometimes painful IVF journey, one that was filled with many injections by many loved ones in many strange places (airplanes! Ubers! hotels!). Tamron tells us why she named her son Moses (and not Bob), why she cried at first when she found out she was having a boy, and why she kept her pregnancy private for 32 weeks.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
Fast Company

Tamron Hall refuses to stay in one lane

Emmy Award-winning Tamron Hall has been a respected journalist for nearly three decades, becoming the first Black female cohost of the ‘Today Show’ in 2014. After a highly publicized exit from the show, she launched her own self-titled talk show. Now, Hall adds the title of author to her résumé with ‘As The Wicked Watch,’ revealing a story that is extremely personal to her.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Why isn’t CSI: Vegas part of the January lineup on CBS?

When TV shows return in January on CBS, there’s going to be one less TV crime drama on the list. CSI: Vegas isn’t going to be on the air, but why?. The networks are announcing the midseason schedules, and CBS is the latest to do that. There is one less TV crime drama on the schedule. However, it’s not bad news about it just yet.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
WORLD

