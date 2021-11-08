WR Tim Patrick Admits Cowboys' 'Disrespectful' Fourth-Down Tries Motivated Broncos

Only days after parting with franchise icon Von Miller, the Denver Broncos weren’t given much of a chance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. As it turned out, Denver spectacularly blew the doors off the highly favored Cowboys to send a message loud and clear that the team is ready to embrace a new youthful culture without Miller in the lineup.

Broncos' wideout Tim Patrick had a particularly nice day catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater and before he exited late in the game due to cramping, he had registered four catches for 85 yards — punctuated by a beautiful 44-yard touchdown reception.

Patrick is never short of motivation, but post-game, he alluded to the shade the Cowboys sent Denver's way by going for it on fourth down on each of their first two drives to start the game — both of which proved unsuccessful.

“Disrespectful. They were trying us,” Patrick said Sunday evening. “But that’s what happens when you try us.”

The feeling of being written off in the media can be powerful motivation for a team heading into any fixture but when the disrespect comes from the opponent in-game, it only amplifies it considerably. Bridgewater similarly felt the sting of disrespect did when the Cowboys decided to pass up on field-goal points to forge ahead on back-to-back fourth downs, both of which were smothered by the Broncos' defense.

Teddy explained how the Broncos managed to harness that perceived slight into positive energy.

“You take the field with a little anger, honestly,” Bridgewater said post-game. “It’s like, 'Hey man, we are going for it because they said our offense is not going to score.' We talked about it in the huddle and used it as motivation.”

Despite the one-sided nature of Denver's road win, the process of getting the victory hinged on a combination of several key plays, and Dallas ended up coming up short on all four of their crucial fourth-down efforts. After trolling the Cowboys, head coach Vic Fangio stressed the importance of winning those pivotal situations in-game.

“They’re big,” Fangio said at the podium in Dallas. “Everybody wants to go for it fourth down, right? Fourth-and-one, fourth-and-two, they cite all of the numbers and so on and so forth, but when you don’t get them, it hurts, and we were the beneficiary of the hurts.”

In a season where most of the hurts have been taken on the chin by Denver, it should come as a great relief to Broncos fans that they're the ones finally dishing out some pain — and humiliation.

