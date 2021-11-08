CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Need to Work on Finishing & Limiting Turnovers

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 7 days ago

On one side, the score of 23-16 might have someone think that’s the whole story can be told with the score.

That wasn’t the case with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

While the Silver and Black had 403 yards of total offense compared to the New York Giants' 245 and three sacks on quarterback Daniel Jones, the Raiders still lost.

Quarterback Derek Carr took the loss as someone on his shoulders. He says he needs to work on turnovers.

"We moved the heck out of the ball," Carr said. "We had things that we wanted and – you just can't turn the ball over.

“You can't throw interceptions. … That's why we lost the game. Honestly, at the end of the day, we just need to be better as players. Coaches did a great job, all of those things. I've got to be better. This one's on me."

While Carr says it was the interceptions, his receivers added that it was also the result of not finishing in the red zone.

"I felt like we moved the ball up and down the field," Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. "We've got to do better in the red zone.”

“If you're going to say we didn't play great offensively, we need to do a better job in the red zone. But I felt like we moved the ball up the field for the most part. Running backs did a great job running hard, offensive line did a good job protecting Derek."

The Raiders booked only one touchdown in six red-zone trips.

Renfrow ultimately says it’s on the team, “staying together.”

"We felt like we were good enough to win, but obviously the Giants have a good team and they took advantage of some turnovers and not playing as crisp as we wanted to," Renfrow said.

"I'm encouraged by how we competed, how we played and I feel like we have everything in front of us. We just have to stay together."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

Carr’s Faith in Jesus Christ Carries Him Beyond Football.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thanks Jesus Christ every day, no matter what happens. Things happen in life that we just can’t understand why, and for the Raiders starting quarterback he’s no exception to that. Carr thanks Jesus Christ every day no matter what life brings to him. “I've...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Derek Carr Has No Time for Social Media Negativity

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr quickly blocks anybody who is toxic and negative about him. The Raiders' starting quarterback was interviewed on Harvester Sports Podcast, where he talked about how he deals with social media and the negative people that try to bring him down. “Everyone who's negative about...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders TE Foster Moreau Stepped Up With Darren Waller Out

There’s something special about the Las Vegas Raiders. One of them might be the versatility of the team itself. With tight end Darren Waller out on Sunday due to an ankle injury, backup tight end Foster Moreau became the starter. "When Darren is out, we believe Foster is a starting...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Dominate Eagles, 33-22

The start and finish weren’t all that impressive, but in between the Las Vegas Raiders took it to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders fell behind on the first series of the game, but Derek Carr passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns as the defense shut down the Eagles much of the way in a 33-22 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
RaiderMaven

Moreau Rewards the Raiders Faith in Him

Las Vegas Raiders tight end played at a very high level in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Moreau was given a heads up a few hours before the game that he would be the starting tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders after Darren Waller was ruled out because of an injury.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Offensive Line Brings Their Best Effort

The offensive line of the Las Vegas Raiders has been put under the microscope quite often during this season. A lot of it has been warranted, as having to deal with injuries and trying to incorporate new, inexperienced starters has resulted in a lot of struggles for the unit. They...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Recap From Raiders 33-22 Win Over Eagles

One of the biggest marks of good teams is that when they're facing a bad team at home, they take care of business in the way they're expected to. The Las Vegas Raiders did take care of business Sunday, beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22. Similar to the Raiders win over...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Looking at the Raiders Offense So Far

Going into the season, it may have not been considered a sure thing for the Las Vegas Raiders offense to repeat their top-10 scoring rank from last season. They would be integrating a new, younger offensive line and having to rely on young wide receivers who had still yet to prove they could be reliable options.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Silver And Black#The New York Giants#Giants
RaiderMaven

Reflecting On The Raiders Season So Far

If you would have told any fan of the Las Vegas Raiders that they would be 5-2 heading into their bye week, they'd probably be pretty happy with that result. Going into the details of everything the team has gone through to reach that point, it makes it even more remarkable to say they're tied for the best record in the AFC.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders (5-2) vs. Giants (2-6) Live Game Thread

Once again we see the Las Vegas Raiders rolling into a game, with a week full of issues following them. Earlier in the season, it was the loss of Jon Gruden who resigned, and this week it is the tragic loss of life that led to Henry Ruggs being kicked off the team.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Player Predictions For The Rest Of The Season

Midway through their season as they continue their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders are set up for what should be an exciting second half of their season. It's one where several players could set new career-high numbers and be in line for potential awards, and we'll examine a few of those cases in predictions for the rest of the year.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Yannick Ngakoue Everything the Raiders Hoped For

The Las Vegas Raiders front office made a massive makeover this offseason hoping to turn the defensive line around, and it's paying off. It seems like every week, a different player is racking multiple sacks a game. Yannick Ngakoue, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, the list goes on. Every single player...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Raiders trade deadline: Help needed on offensive, defensive lines?

The Rams’ surprising trade for Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller on Monday was either a precursor to a busy NFL trade deadline or merely a one-and-done from a team trying to maximize its wide-open Super Bowl window. The Raiders, 5-2 after their bye week and first in the AFC...
NFL
Raiders

Despite outgaining the Giants by over 150 yards, Raiders offense bitten by costly turnovers

It's always hard for a team to lose a game that was so within their reach. After leading 13-10 at the half, the Las Vegas Raiders were outpaced by the New York Giants, losing 23-16 for their third loss of the season. And yet there were a lot of prosperous things that the Silver and Black did, including 403 yards of total offense against the Giants' 245 and sacking Daniel Jones three times.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Release Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV’s tenure in the Silver and Black has come to a close. Entering the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders released the veteran wide receiver. According to Adam Schefter, Snead requested his release via his agent due to a lack of playing time. During the first...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Derek Carr Opens Up on Harvester Sports Podcast

With the Bye week, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr opened up about himself and the Silver and Black on the Harvester Sports Podcast. The return of fans was a big thing for Carr and his teammates. When there were no fans, "It didn't feel like how it should feel....
NFL
RaiderMaven

Drake Steps Up for Raiders With Jacobs Ailing

Josh Jacobs has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, but the Pro Bowl running back of the Las Vegas Raiders is not even close to that pace this year because he has been slowed and missed some playing time because of injuries.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions Bye Week Part Two

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Lead AFC West Following Chargers Week 8 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of the Los Angeles Chargers bye week to take the lead in the AFC West. The Chargers couldn’t match the Silver and Black during Las Vegas’ bye week, solidifying the Raiders AFC West lead. In a tight and close 27-24 final, the Chargers defense...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Derek Carr Will Step Take the Blame

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a hard time realizing that he wasn’t going to be everyone's best friend. The Raiders' starting quarterback was featured on Harvester Sports Podcast, where he opened up on how the veteran leaders in Oakland provided him time to mature into the leader he is today.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
681
Followers
879
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy